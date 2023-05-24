The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is officially happening

After months of rumors, it’s finally official: Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is getting a remake. It’s got a new name: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The project was confirmed during Wednesday’s PlayStation Showcase. It’s set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and Windows PC via Steam, but the brief teaser didn’t reveal much more than that.

In addition to this new game, a rerelease of the original three MGS games — Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Snake Eater — was revealed on Wednesday as part of a collection called Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1. It’s set to release this autumn on PS5.

Metal Gear Solid 3, or MGS3, is widely considered to be one of the best stealth action games of all time. Originally released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2, the game serves as a prequel to previous games in the series, following protagonist Snake as he infiltrates a Soviet military base in the Russian wilderness. While other entries in the franchise are filled with high-tech gadgets and weaponry, MGS3 was more low-fi, with a focus on using camouflage to hide in each area and, of course, hunting down forest animals like snakes to keep your stamina levels replenished.

Rumors that Konami is bringing back MGS3 have been around for some time. In 2021, VGC reported that a remake of the game was in development alongside revivals of its other major franchises: Castlevania and Silent Hill. Although the Castlevania project is yet to be officially announced, Konami revealed the all-new Silent Hill F alongside a Silent Hill 2 remake last year.

The Metal Gear franchise has basically been dormant since series creator Hideo Kojima’s high-profile split from Konami back in 2015 beyond 2018’s mediocre Metal Gear Survive. Depending on which games you accept as canon (which isn’t a simple process for various reasons), there are a little under a dozen mainline entries in the Metal Gear franchise, starting with 1987’s Metal Gear for the MSX2 and ending with 2015’s Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

A promotional image for the new Metal Gear Solid collection.

MGS3 has already seen a couple of remasters and rereleases over the years. An enhanced PS2 version called Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence was released shortly after the original that added a player-controlled camera, and the game has also been rereleased in various forms on the PS3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo 3DS. Oh, and I guess some of its cinematics were remastered for a pachinko machine around 2016, but the less said about that, the better.