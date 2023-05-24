Bungie announces Marathon, a new sci-fi PvP extraction shooter

Bungie is reviving its Marathon IP to create a Player versus Player extraction game. It’s the long-awaited next title from Bungie that we’ve been waiting years for the Destiny and Halo creator to announce, and the Sony-owned studio did it right in the middle of today’s PlayStation Showcase.

Bungie has only dropped a teaser and website so far, but Marathon is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series S / X, and PC with full cross-play and cross-save. Here’s how Bungie describes Marathon:

become a runner in bungie’s new sci-fi pvp extraction shooter. compete for survival, riches, and renown in a world of evolving, persistent zones, where any run can lead to greatness.

A player in Marathon. Image: Bungie

It looks like Marathon will be set in a sci-fi universe in 2850, with “clone technology” that includes synthetic bodies and conscious shifting abilities. The brief teaser trailer shows players in an arena with full-body armor and the usual assortment of weapons to take out opponents.

Extraction shooters have been growing in popularity among shooter fans recently, with Hunt: Showdown, Second Extinction, and The Cycle: Frontier all experimenting with the format. Bungie is a big name, putting Marathon immediately in the leagues of Escape From Tarkov and Call of Duty: Warzone’s DMZ mode.