Assassin’s Creed Mirage due out this fall

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will hit storefronts on October 12th later this year. Though the date was announced officially during today’s PlayStation Showcase, it was apparently leaked ahead of time. Japanese retailers started listing the game with a launch date of October 12th. According to a tweet from Gematsu, Japanese retailers do not use placeholder dates in game listings, only featuring a date if it’s official.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will feature Basim Ibn Ishaq, a side character from Assassin’s Creed Vahalla, and take place in ninth-century Baghdad. The game was first announced during a Ubisoft Forward presentation last year as a part of a group of several forthcoming Assassin’s Creed games, including one for mobile.

According to Ubisoft, Mirage will pull away from the intricate RPG-like format of the previous handful of Assassin’s Creed games in favor of a more focused action-adventure style. Basim will have a host of fan-favorite Assassin’s tools at his disposal, including the finger-slicing hidden blade, as well as new skills like the ability to pole vault.

“For the 15th anniversary of the brand, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to make a game going back to our roots, in terms of gameplay, visuals and stories,” wrote Maïté Hayet, global communications director at Ubisoft, on the blog announcing Mirage.

The trailer will remind players of the very first Assassin’s Creed, with Basim knifing assailants from the rooftops of a sprawling desert city. Persian actress Shohreh Aghdashloo — who plays my favorite character in the sci-fi series The Expanse — reprises her role as Master Roshan, a mentor and guide for Basim.