Revenant Hill is the latest game from Night in the Woods developer

Revenant Hill is the latest game from the developers behind Night in the Woods. At first glance at the game’s announcement trailer, you’d be forgiven for thinking Revenant Hill was the sequel to Night in the Woods. The cat featured bears a suspicious resemblance to one Mae Borowski, NITW’s protagonist. But according to the PlayStation blog announcing the game, Revenant Hill takes plays in the early 1900s, long before Borowski and her band of friends arrived in Possum Springs.

In Revenant Hill, you play as Twigs, a cat that’s fallen on hard times and forced to do odd jobs to pay the rent on the wet log he calls home.

“Grow crops to sell at the secret market or use for your own purposes,” wrote technical director Coby West on PlayStation’s blog. “Put down roots. Run through the fields and the trees. Watch the seasons pass. Make friends who become neighbors who become family. Also make enemies.”

From that, Revenant Hill sounds like a congenial life sim game, but knowing The Glory Society, there will likely be a dark twist or two. Given the strong resemblance between Twigs and Mae, perhaps Revenant Hill is a prequel, taking place at a time when humans and not anthropomorphized animals were the dominant species. Maybe Revenant Hill will explore the events that led to the humans’ downfall. Or maybe the resemblance is purely artistic and there’s no connection between either game save the strong themes of community and working-class struggle. Whatever the case, Night in the Woods was a fantastic game, so I’m all in on Revenant Hill.