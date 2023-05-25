All our burning Qs about PlayStation’s Project Q

On Wednesday, Sony announced perhaps its weirdest gadget in a while: Project Q, a handheld device designed solely to play games streamed from your PS5. It’s basically an 8-inch LCD screen with the two halves of a DualSense grafted to the sides, and it will be able to play games from your PS5 at up to 1080p and 60fps over Wi-Fi via Remote Play. It’s supposed to launch later this year.
That’s pretty much all Sony has said about the device. If you’re anything like The Verge’s newsroom, you might still have a lot of questions, so we wrote some out. (Some are less serious than others.) And let us know your questions in the comments!
- Exactly when will it come out? (Reportedly November, but we’d like the official word.)
- How much will it cost?
- How long is the battery life?
- What processor is in it? Can it run Android?
- Will there be a cellular option? And will it be an AT&T exclusive?
- Do you promise not to use the words “Stream” or “Deck” when you give it a name? Elgato’s already got it bad enough.
- How can you possibly compete with (a $99 gamepad for your phone / a $200 Android handheld / a $400 Steam Deck / literally plugging a DualSense into a laptop) if all this does is stream PS5 games, and all of those can do that and more?
- Why partner with Backbone on two mobile controllers if you’re just gonna make this thing?
- Does it use any special technology to make Remote Play work more smoothly? Perhaps skip the router with Wi-Fi Direct to the PS5?
- Can you play it wired to the PS5 via USB-C for less lag? If you tell me that’s stupid, have you heard of a thing called the PSVR 2?
- How long until someone makes a Vita emulator for it?
- Will it be able to play any cloud games?
- Why is it so ugly?
- Where did the DualSense’s touchpad go? Does it mean that I have to touch the screen instead?
- How did you settle on an 8-inch screen at a time most every other handheld has standardized on a 7-inch screen as the sweet spot?
- Can a developer choose to use the device for second-screen features?
- Does it work as a Sheikah Slate? How about a Purah Pad?
- Can Project Q be used in place of another controller for local multiplayer games?
- What happens if you get stick drift? (Padme meme: you’re going to use Hall effect joysticks, right? Right?)
- Will it have a dock?
- Is there any media playback support? Or support for apps like Twitch and YouTube?
- Is this PlayStation’s Wii U moment?
- Wii U. Wii U. Wii U. Sorry, just enjoy saying that out loud.
- Will it do anything besides stream PS5 games?
- Are you launching PlayStation Amiibos next? Can you make ones for Astro’s Playroom, please?
- Does Q mean Life?
- Does it have a headphone jack?