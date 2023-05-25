Barbie heads to the real world in new trailer

It seems like the theme of this year in film might be “existential crisis.” Fresh off the release of Beau Is Afraid and a new trailer for Problemista, we have the latest clip of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. It shows the main Barbie (Margot Robbie) planning for a trip to the real world, brought on by an existential crisis that started because she put her heels on the ground — literally. Before she leaves, though, she has to put on a gigantic bash. At one point during the party, she asks, “Do you guys ever think about dying?” Barbie has never been so relatable.
As a reminder, the Barbie movie has a gigantic cast that also includes:
- Ryan Gosling
- America Ferrera
- Kate McKinnon
- Michael Cera
- Ariana Greenblatt
- Issa Rae
- Rhea Perlman
- Will Ferrell
- Ana Cruz Kayne
- Emma Mackey
- Hari Nef
- Alexandra Shipp
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Simu Liu
- Ncuti Gatwa
- Scott Evans
- Jamie Demetriou
- Connor Swindells
- Sharon Rooney
- Nicola Coughlan
- Ritu Arya
- Dua Lipa
- Helen Mirren
This is our third look at the movie, following a pair of teasers, and it seems to give the best sense of what it will actually be like — and how weird it will be. It hits theaters on July 21st. If you’re keeping track, that’s the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which should make for one hell of a double feature.