Barbie heads to the real world in new trailer

It seems like the theme of this year in film might be “existential crisis.” Fresh off the release of Beau Is Afraid and a new trailer for Problemista, we have the latest clip of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. It shows the main Barbie (Margot Robbie) planning for a trip to the real world, brought on by an existential crisis that started because she put her heels on the ground — literally. Before she leaves, though, she has to put on a gigantic bash. At one point during the party, she asks, “Do you guys ever think about dying?” Barbie has never been so relatable.