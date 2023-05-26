John Wick 5 is already in ‘early development,’ according to Lionsgate

Though John Wick: Chapter 4 definitely made it seem like the franchise was about to pivot in a somewhat new direction away from the Baba Yaga himself, according to Lionsgate, John Wick 5 is definitely on the horizon.

“We’re building out the world and when that five movie comes, it will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories,” Drake said. “But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick.”