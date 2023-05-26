John Wick 5 is already in ‘early development,’ according to Lionsgate

Though John Wick: Chapter 4 definitely made it seem like the franchise was about to pivot in a somewhat new direction away from the Baba Yaga himself, according to Lionsgate, John Wick 5 is definitely on the horizon.
During a Q4 earnings call this past Thursday, Joe Drake, the chair of Lionsgate’s motion picture group, revealed that, in addition to the Ballerina spinoff starring Ana De Armas and Peacock’s Continental prequel series starring Mel Gibson, the studio is also in early development on John Wick 5.
“We’re building out the world and when that five movie comes, it will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories,” Drake said. “But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick.”
Between Ballerina, The Continental, and a potential video game, Lionsgate’s desire to keep the John Wick train running has been fairly obvious. Back in April, John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter that he was very open to the idea of continuing Wick’s story with Keanu Reeves if and when the situation felt right, and Drake casually mentioning John Wick 5’s development seems to indicate that those conditions have been met.