TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’s new trailer is a monster party

It’s shaping up to be a good week for slick animation. Just as the next Spider-Verse movie is hitting theaters on Friday, we also get a brand-new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Like the first glimpse at the film, the new clip is dripping with style — and this time dives a little deeper into who the turtles are (including Raph’s rage problem) and what they’re up against. Basically, it’s lots of big, scary mutants.