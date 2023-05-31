TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’s new trailer is a monster party

It’s shaping up to be a good week for slick animation. Just as the next Spider-Verse movie is hitting theaters on Friday, we also get a brand-new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Like the first glimpse at the film, the new clip is dripping with style — and this time dives a little deeper into who the turtles are (including Raph’s rage problem) and what they’re up against. Basically, it’s lots of big, scary mutants.
Considering how many times we’ve heard the turtle story before, it’s impressive just how fresh Mutant Mayhem looks. Part of that is down to the visuals, but it also has quite the cast with Jackie Chan as Shredder; Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon as the turtle bros; Seth Rogen and John Cena as villains Bebop and Rocksteady; and Ayo Edebiri as April.
Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 2nd.
While you wait, there’s been a surprising resurgence in TMNT video games of late; the excellent throwback Shredder’s Revenge is now available on Netflix, while a new turtle-themed roguelike is out on Apple Arcade.