Black Mirror’s sixth season hits Netflix on June 15th

The upcoming installment will consist of five new episodes, including one where a woman realizes that a streaming platform that looks — and sounds — a lot like Netflix created an adaptation based on her life. This particular story is called “Joan Is Awful” and stars Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy as well as Michael Cera and Salma Hayek.

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul and House of Cards’ Kate Mara are set to appear in a separate episode, titled “Beyond the Sea.” According to Netflix’s description, it will have “two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy” during an “alternative” version of the year 1969.

We also got a brief look at the three other episodes, including one that involves a couple stumbling upon an interesting local story while traveling to Scotland; a story with a “troubled starlet” dealing with the aftermath of a hit-and-run incident; and an episode titled “Demon 79,” where a “meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.”