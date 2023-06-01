Nothing Phone 2: a roundup of every tease about the upcoming phone

Rather than waiting until a full launch event, Nothing likes to slowly release information about its devices spec-by-spec over time. It’s an approach that generates a lot of headlines, but it can be hard to keep track of all the official information that’s been made public.
As its name suggests, the Phone 2 is Nothing’s second smartphone and is set to launch a year after the company revealed its predecessor. The Phone 1 was notable for its flashing “gliph” interface, where light strips on the rear of the phone would light up to alert you to notifications and other device details.
Here’s our roundup of all the announcements Nothing has made about the Phone 2. We plan to update this page regularly with new details as they emerge in the run up to its official launch in July.
TODAY, 23 minutes agoMore details of the Nothing Phone 2 spill.
Ever the fan of trickle releasing details of its devices in the run up to launch, Nothing has announced a couple of new specs for its forthcoming Phone 2.
First, it’ll be supported with three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. Second, its screen will be 0.15 inches bigger than the Phone 1’s 6.55-inch display, making it 6.7 inches in size.
May 26Nothing’s Phone 2 is just over a month away.
CEO Carl Pei has confirmed to Forbes that Nothing’s second phone will launch in July, a year after the Phone 1.
Here’s three things we know about the Phone 2: it’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, will have a bigger 4,700mAh battery this time around, and will be sold in the US in addition to Europe.
May 18No surprise: a lot of Nothing comes from OnePlus.
According to Inverse (citing “a source familiar with the company’s operations”) 70 percent of Nothing’s software team and 30 percent of its hardware team come from OnePlus. It makes sense given Nothing’s co-founder and CEO, Carl Pei, previously co-founded OnePlus. Nothing is reportedly making the US its number one priority with its next launch, the Phone 2.
May 3The Nothing Phone 2, coming this summer.
Nothing hasn’t exactly been shy about its plans to release a follow up to the Phone 1 in 2023. But now it’s official: the Phone 2 is coming this summer. Details about the handset are thin on the ground, but expect it to be powered by a Snapdragon 8-series chipset (rumored to be the 8 Plus Gen 1), and potentially see a release in the US.
Mar 1Nothing’s next phone will have high-end power.
While the Nothing Phone 1 is “A good midrange phone underneath a whole lot of hype,” the US-bound sequel is ready for more.
Today the company confirmed that, unlike its predecessor’s midrange Snapdragon 778 chipset, the Phone (2) has a higher-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series inside — although it didn’t specify between Gen 1 or Gen 2.
Jan 30
Nothing’s next phone will launch in the US later this year
Nothing’s next smartphone, the Phone 2, will be getting an official US release, the company’s CEO Carl Pei has confirmed in an interview with Inverse. Although the Phone 1’s transparent rear design and flashing light strips didn’t see a US release after the company chose to focus its attention on Europe and Asia, Nothing has decided to change its focus for its 2023 flagship. “We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,” Pei tells Inverse.Read Article >
Hints of a US launch came earlier this month when Nothing announced a beta program for American buyers, which would supply them with a Phone 1 handset for a $299 fee. But the program is a far cry from an official US release, with Nothing cautioning that devices won’t support 5G on AT&T and that coverage on Verizon is very limited. In other words, the program is a way for people to test the hardware, but it’s not ready to replace a primary smartphone for US buyers.