Nothing Phone 2: a roundup of every tease about the upcoming phone

Rather than waiting until a full launch event, Nothing likes to slowly release information about its devices spec-by-spec over time. It’s an approach that generates a lot of headlines, but it can be hard to keep track of all the official information that’s been made public.

As its name suggests, the Phone 2 is Nothing’s second smartphone and is set to launch a year after the company revealed its predecessor. The Phone 1 was notable for its flashing “gliph” interface, where light strips on the rear of the phone would light up to alert you to notifications and other device details.