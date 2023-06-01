One Piece, 3 Body Problem, and The Last Airbender are all coming to Netflix’s Tudum

Every year, Netflix fires up the Tudum hype machine in hopes of working fans into trailer-fueled frenzies that turn them into walking, talking spokespeople for the streaming platform. The trailer for Tudum itself — which is to say a trailer for a Brazil-based event full of trailers — probably won’t get your heart rate up, but the list of shows and movies being spotlighted at the presentation just might.

In all likelihood, Netflix won’t reveal all that much from its new adaptations of One Piece, 3 Body Problem, and Avatar: The Last Airbender or from features like director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. But those are previews that are probably going to stand out the most on June 17th as stars from a broad range of Netflix’s projects descend upon São Paulo or a global livestream of previews that you’ll also be able to watch from the comfort of your home.