The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.
Skip to main content

Here’s an extended look at Alan Wake 2 gameplay

Here’s an extended look at Alan Wake 2 gameplay

/

The lengthy clip of the survival horror game premiered at Summer Game Fest.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Share this story

After a long period of relative quiet, Alan Wake 2 now seems to be everywhere. The latest: a lengthy clip of gameplay was shown off at this year’s Summer Game Fest live keynote, which shows just how much of a survival horror experience this sequel will really be.

This fresh look at the game comes not long after developer Remedy Entertainment revealed a new trailer at Sony’s big PlayStation Showcase at the end of May. If you missed it, here’s that clip:

Alan Wake 2 was first revealed at the Game Awards in 2021 as the long-awaited sequel to a game that first launched back in 2010. In the intervening time, Remedy released a number of acclaimed titles, including the supernatural thriller Control, which is getting a sequel and multiplayer spinoff.

As for Alan Wake 2, the sequel will introduce a new playable character alongside the titular lead. Here’s the basic premise:

Alan Wake 2 pushes players into a psychological horror story from the perspective of two playable characters. Saga Anderson risks her life to solve a deadly mystery of murders in the Pacific Northwest while Alan Wake attempts to rewrite his reality to escape the depths of the Dark Place, a nightmare version of New York City. 

The game launches on October 17th on the PC, PS5, and Xbox — though it won’t be available to buy on a disc.

More from this stream Summer Game Fest 2023: all the news and announcements

See all 16 stories