Here’s an extended look at Alan Wake 2 gameplay

After a long period of relative quiet, Alan Wake 2 now seems to be everywhere. The latest: a lengthy clip of gameplay was shown off at this year’s Summer Game Fest live keynote, which shows just how much of a survival horror experience this sequel will really be.
This fresh look at the game comes not long after developer Remedy Entertainment revealed a new trailer at Sony’s big PlayStation Showcase at the end of May. If you missed it, here’s that clip:
Alan Wake 2 was first revealed at the Game Awards in 2021 as the long-awaited sequel to a game that first launched back in 2010. In the intervening time, Remedy released a number of acclaimed titles, including the supernatural thriller Control, which is getting a sequel and multiplayer spinoff.
As for Alan Wake 2, the sequel will introduce a new playable character alongside the titular lead. Here’s the basic premise:
Alan Wake 2 pushes players into a psychological horror story from the perspective of two playable characters. Saga Anderson risks her life to solve a deadly mystery of murders in the Pacific Northwest while Alan Wake attempts to rewrite his reality to escape the depths of the Dark Place, a nightmare version of New York City.
The game launches on October 17th on the PC, PS5, and Xbox — though it won’t be available to buy on a disc.