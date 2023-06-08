The Witcher season 3’s new trailer has portals, parties, and plenty of bloodshed

Despite the name, Summer Game Fest isn’t entirely about games — case in point, we got a brand-new trailer for The Witcher’s third season. The clip shows off just about everything the series is known for: bloody battles, terrifying monsters, fiery magic, and Geralt looking very awkward at a social affair. And, of course, he spends lots of time talking about how neutral he is.
Season 3 of The Witcher starts streaming on Netflix on June 29th — or at least, some of it does. Just like Stranger Things before it, the latest season of the fantasy show will be split into two parts. Volume one will debut in June, while the second volume will premiere in July.
Netflix has steadily been expanding its Witcher universe since the first season debuted in 2019. We’ve had a second season, an animated film, a live-action prequel series starring Michelle Yeoh, and now, a third season so big it’s being split in half. And while star Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth starting with season 4, it doesn’t appear the franchise will slow down one bit — it’s already been renewed for season 5.
Meanwhile, the Witcher games have cemented their place as some of the bestsellers in the medium.