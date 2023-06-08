Fortnite gets wild in new season trailer

It looks like Epic Games is doing a little rewilding on the Fortnite island. Ahead of the battle royale game’s next season — Chapter 4: Season 3, if you’re counting — the developer gave a brief taste of what to expect through a trailer that debuted at Summer Game Fest. The new season is called “Wilds,” and it introduces a new jungle biome to the map. The change shouldn’t be too much of a surprise; Epic has been teasing the wild theme over the past week. Oh, also, Optimus Prime is in the game now.
While we don’t have much to go on in terms of gameplay changes or other additions — though it looks like you can ride the raptors now — it won’t be too long now before we learn everything. The new season debuts on June 9th.
“Wilds” follows a pretty eventful cyberpunk-themed season that kicked off in March and included collaborations with Coachella, Star Wars, Attack on Titan, Spider-Man, and Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, alongside some big changes to its creator economy. Despite its age, the game doesn’t really seem to be slowing down much.