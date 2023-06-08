Fortnite gets wild in new season trailer

It looks like Epic Games is doing a little rewilding on the Fortnite island. Ahead of the battle royale game’s next season — Chapter 4: Season 3, if you’re counting — the developer gave a brief taste of what to expect through a trailer that debuted at Summer Game Fest. The new season is called “Wilds,” and it introduces a new jungle biome to the map. The change shouldn’t be too much of a surprise; Epic has been teasing the wild theme over the past week. Oh, also, Optimus Prime is in the game now.