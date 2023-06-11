Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s action-packed new trailer also includes a release date

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) shared new details about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the forthcoming expansion to CDPR’s sci-fi hit, at Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday.

In a new trailer, CDPR showed that the expansion will bring players to Dogtown, a new location in Night City, to rescue the president of the New United States. CDPR revealed a new look at Idris Elba’s new character — and don’t worry, Keanu Reeves is back for the expansion. It’s set to release on September 26th, according to the trailer.

In December, CDPR announced that Idris Elba would be joining the cast of the game for the expansion. He plays a new character named Solomon Reed. The DLC is set in a new area of Night City, and CDPR is describing Phantom Liberty as a “spy-thriller expansion.” However, on consoles, it will only be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S — last-gen consoles won’t get it, which will hopefully prevent another launch debacle.