Devolver Digital’s showcase featured just four games, but they look like good ones

Devolver Digital shared details and trailers about some projects in development during its latest showcase on Thursday. However, much of the presentation revolved around a tongue-in-cheek mascot, “Volvy,” a fictionalized history of the mascot’s impact on gaming culture, and the “return” of the character as a robot (VOLV-E). It was weird, but that’s kind of Devolver’s thing for its presentations.

You can watch the whole 22-minute show right here or catch up on the four featured games below (well, in addition to everything involving Volvy):

Wizard with a Gun

Devolver showed a trailer for Wizard with a Gun, a survival game that’s themed kind of like a fantasy game mixed with a western. You’ll have to collect resources, construct buildings, and explore what looks like a large map. A demo is now available on Steam. The game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S as well, and it’s set to launch sometime in 2023.

The Talos Principle II

We got a new gameplay trailer for The Talos Principle II, a sequel to the well-regarded first-person puzzler The Talos Principle. We already knew the game was on the way — it was included as part of its PlayStation Showcase in May — but this trailer provided another look at the mysterious puzzle title. It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC this year.

Baby Steps

In Baby Steps, a new game from the makers of Ape Out and Getting Over It!, you play as Nate, a washout stumbling his way up a mountain. It appears you individually manipulate Nate’s legs — a press email describes Baby Steps as a “literal walking simulator” — which should lead to some hilarious QWOP-like mishaps. (Not surprising, given Getting Over It! creator Bennett Foddy also made QWOP.) It’s coming out in 2024 for PS5 and PC.

Human Fall Flat 2