Devolver Digital’s showcase featured just four games, but they look like good ones

/

There was also an extended amount of airtime for ‘Volvy,’ a made-up mascot.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

A screenshot from Baby Steps.
Image: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital shared details and trailers about some projects in development during its latest showcase on Thursday. However, much of the presentation revolved around a tongue-in-cheek mascot, “Volvy,” a fictionalized history of the mascot’s impact on gaming culture, and the “return” of the character as a robot (VOLV-E). It was weird, but that’s kind of Devolver’s thing for its presentations.

You can watch the whole 22-minute show right here or catch up on the four featured games below (well, in addition to everything involving Volvy):

Wizard with a Gun

Devolver showed a trailer for Wizard with a Gun, a survival game that’s themed kind of like a fantasy game mixed with a western. You’ll have to collect resources, construct buildings, and explore what looks like a large map. A demo is now available on Steam. The game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S as well, and it’s set to launch sometime in 2023.

The Talos Principle II

We got a new gameplay trailer for The Talos Principle II, a sequel to the well-regarded first-person puzzler The Talos Principle. We already knew the game was on the way — it was included as part of its PlayStation Showcase in May — but this trailer provided another look at the mysterious puzzle title. It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC this year.

Baby Steps

In Baby Steps, a new game from the makers of Ape Out and Getting Over It!, you play as Nate, a washout stumbling his way up a mountain. It appears you individually manipulate Nate’s legs — a press email describes Baby Steps as a “literal walking simulator” — which should lead to some hilarious QWOP-like mishaps. (Not surprising, given Getting Over It! creator Bennett Foddy also made QWOP.) It’s coming out in 2024 for PS5 and PC.

Human Fall Flat 2

Devolver also shared a very brief trailer for Human Fall Flat 2, a sequel to third-person puzzler Human Fall Flat. “Each intricate level comes packed with new toys and devices to fiddle with as you solve a range of fiendish puzzles on your own or in teams of up to eight friends,” according to Devolver’s press email. Devolver didn’t share a release window.

