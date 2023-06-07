Good Omens season 2’s first trailer is a heavenly missing persons case

Last month, Amazon confirmed that, after a lengthy hiatus, Good Omens was coming back for a second season on Prime Video — and now, we have our very first look. The new season once again stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as unlikely (and unholy) buddies, and this time around, they have to deal with the sudden disappearance of archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm).

The initial season of the show was based on the novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, while season 2 “explores storylines that go beyond the original source material,” according to Amazon. Gaiman is involved again as executive producer and co-showrunner, working alongside Douglas Mackinnon, who is directing all of the new episodes. In addition to getting into the story, the season 2 trailer also introduces some of the new cast, including Liz Carr (playing the angel Saraqael), Shelley Conn (as the demon Beelzebub), and Quelin Sepulveda (as angel Muriel and also a very human police officer).