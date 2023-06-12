Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets new story trailer and gameplay demo

At its big summer showcase, Ubisoft provided the best look yet at the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage. To start, a new story trailer gave a better look at the new assassin, Basim, and the 9th century version of Baghdad he’ll be exploring in the game. You can check it out above.

Perhaps more interesting, though, was a deep dive into the gameplay. Mirage is billed as a game that returns to style of the original Assassin’s Creed games, which is to say fewer RPG elements, and more focus on parkour, stealth, and, well, assassinations. The gameplay walkthrough showed Basim running and climbing his way through the city, while using tools like a blow dart and smoke bomb to dispatch of enemies as cleanly as possible. Also, he has a very good scout bird named Enkidu.