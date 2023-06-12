Assassin’s Creed Nexus brings first-person assassinations to VR

Assassin’s Creed is heading to virtual reality. At its Ubisoft Forward event, the publisher properly unveiled Assassin’s Creed Nexus, which is coming to the Meta Quest 2 and 3 (it’s launching “holiday 2023”) and will be the first game in the series to give players a first-person perspective on the world of assassins.

The game will be a greatest hits of sorts, letting players take on the role of three different characters from past AC games — Ezio, Kassandra, and Connor — so they can explore “untold stories” set in three different time periods. The game will let players physically act out classic AC moves, so that they can perform kills and more naturally use their various, deadly weapons; reaching over your shoulder to grab a bow, for instance, or a subtle flick of the wrist to unleash a hidden blade. You’ll also be able to do the iconic leap of faith, which sounds a little terrifying in VR.