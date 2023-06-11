The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
Microsoft releases a new trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Microsoft revealed more details about the upcoming sequel, which is set to release sometime in 2024.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

Microsoft revealed a new trailer about Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II at its Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday. The trailer, which was captured on an Xbox Series X, looks and sounds amazing — you really should wear headphones while watching the trailer to get the full experience. Microsoft also shared a release window for the game: 2024.

We’ve been waiting for Hellblade II for quite awhile. The game was first announced in December 2019 with a unsettling trailer with incredible graphics — an impressive feat given that the trailer was captured entirely in-engine. Microsoft shared a gameplay reveal trailer in December 2021, and it also had outstanding visuals, and I can’t wait to play the game for myself to see how the graphics hold up in practice.

Hellblade II follows 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which my colleague Andrew Webster described as a harrowing, frustrating descent into madness in his review. I recently played it for the first time, and I’d agree with that assessment — the acting and story were engrossing, but many of the puzzles and combat sequences pulled me out of the experience. Here’s hoping Hellblade II improves on those.

