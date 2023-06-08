Here’s a first look at Mortal Kombat 1’s first gory gameplay trailer

During Keigh3, we got our first gory glimpse of gameplay from the latest Mortal Kombat.

There was a lot of blood and a lot of gory fatalities so you’re gonna have to watch the trailer on YouTube. From the trailer, it also looks like the game’s story might touch on some of the themes that were featured in the recent movie. Series creator Ed Boon also made an appearance to talk more about the game’s new feature — Kameo fighters.

Kameo fighters essentially work kinda like assists in Marvel vs. Capcom or DragonBall Fighter Z. Kameo fighters pop in and out of the fight extending kombos (sorry) and are pulled from a different roster specially made for them. We didn’t get a full list of the Kameo fighters but at first blush it looks like Sonya Blade, Jax, Kano, Sub-Zero, and Scorpion will be available.

Mortal Kombat 1, which is confusingly the 12th mainline entry and the 29th game in the series overall, was announced last month as a part of the game’s 30th-anniversary celebration. We know little of the game’s story, only that time has been rewound — again. From the game’s FAQ, we know that Mortal Kombat 1 will feature the franchise’s most iconic characters. There’ll be Raiden, Liu Kang, Kitana, Johnny Cage, and basically anyone who’s been around long enough to have been represented in the game by a real human being. The extended gameplay trailer showed that we’re also getting more some of the newer characters — like hot zaddy Kenshi — and I can’t wait for all the a-little-bit-too-gory ways we’ll get to finish them.