Horror legend John Carpenter is making a new video game

Horror legend nerd John Carpenter is helping make a new game called John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando. Based on a brief trailer, it looks like you’ll be taking on hordes of zombies in a first-person shooter — fortunately, there were a lot of cars featured in the trailer that were used to fend off the enemies.

Carpenter is known for his work on some iconic horror franchises, including Halloween and The Thing. But he’s also a big gaming nerd — in a recent interview with AV Club, he said that he’s “addicted” to Fallout 76, “loved” Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and thought that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was “pretty damn good.” Hopefully he takes the best of what he loves from his favorite games and infuses that into Toxic Commando.