Sonic’s back with a new 2D side-scroller

I have remained fixed at Sega’s headquarters, demanding daily that it release Sonic Mania 2. And while my efforts have not yet been recognized, it seems like Sega’s giving me the next best thing. Announced during Summer Game Fest, Sonic Superstars looks like a beautiful mix of 3D graphics and classic 2D Sonic side-scrolling.

Sonic Superstars’ trailer came as a true and wonderful surprise. We’re greeted with 2D, 16-bit Sonic running through Green Hills before passing a barrier transforming him into 3D. Sonic Superstars will let you play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and (!!!!) Amy, which will no doubt please her fans whose crops have been dry since the Sonic Advance days. Sonic Superstars offers new powers, including one that allows Sonic to wall-run and features the return of the classic special stage from Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic Superstars has a four-player co-op and will let you battle a long-forgotten enemy from the Game Gear days — Nack the Weasel (or Fang the Sniper if you’re an Archie Comics fan.)