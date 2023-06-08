Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 finally has a release date

After relentless teasing, showcases, and extended gameplay trailers, we now know when we can play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. During Summer Game Fest, game director Bryan Intihar made an appearance to share the last bit of the game we haven’t seen — a release date. On October 23rd, players can suit up as Miles and Peter to take down Kraven the Hunter and Venom in Spider-Man 2.
Also during the presentation, Intihar shared a bit more about one of the game’s villains, Kraven the Hunter. Intihar said that Kraven was unlike any character they’ve ever featured because he’s not superpowered or uses magic; he’s simply the best at what he does. Kraven’s coming to New York for his “greatest hunt,” with Intihar alluding that it’s not only Peter or Miles that he’s stalking.
Intihar also teased that the person in the iconic black symbiote is not Eddie Brock but someone else and that we’ll have to wait for the game’s October 23rd release date to find out.