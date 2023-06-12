Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming out later this year

Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a video game entry in James Cameron’s hit movie franchise, is coming out on December 7th, the company announced at its Ubisoft Forward event on Monday. In addition to some details on the game’s story, a new trailer showed some brief glimpses at the first-person action-adventure experience. In addition to exploring the colorful world of Pandora as a Na’vi, you’ll be doing some skydiving and, uh, shooting guns. (The protagonist was apparently has military training from humans.)

The game is a first-person action-adventure experience and has an all new story. “In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora,” the website says. “Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.” You’ll also be able to play the full story with a friend in online co-op.

Ubisoft shared some additional gameplay footage in a 6-minute video.

We’ve been waiting a very long time for more details on Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft shared a first trailer for the game in June 2021, and while the game was originally scheduled to release sometime in 2022 — perhaps to line up with the December 2022 release of Avatar: The Way of Water — Ubisoft delayed it in July to “come with something that is perfect,” CEO Yves Guillemot said on an earnings call.