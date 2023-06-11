Forza Motorsport has a fall release date

Forza Motorsport was teased back in 2020 and again earlier this year, and now, during the Xbox Games Showcase, the racing sim finally has a release date. Forza Motorsport is heading to Xbox and PC on October 10th.

The Forza trailer highlighted the game’s partnership with General Motors. The Cadillac V series R and the Corvette E-Ray — two slick-looking cars — will be a part of the roster of cars that’ll be available when Forza Motorsport releases on October 10th.

Forza Motorsport is the serious counterpart to the more whimsical and colorful Forza Horizon series. Back in April, the developers at Turn 10 Studios featured one of Forza Motorsport’s new accessibility features, blind driving assist, that will help blind and low vision players experience the thrill of the hyper-detailed racing sim with beeps and boops. We didn’t get a taste of exactly how that feature will work during the presentation, though.