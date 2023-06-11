Persona has two new games coming to Xbox

Xbox and Atlus have one helluva partnership going on. Last year Xbox announced that Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable were coming to Xbox Game Pass. Now, we’re also two more Persona games and a brand new Atlus RPG.

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original Persona 3. The Verge’s entertainment editor Andrew Webster wrote a great breakdown of Persona 3, a game that was released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006 and therefore might not be well-known to wealth of people who came to the series with Persona 5. (It’s me, I’m wealth of people.)

Persona 5 Tactica, is exactly what its name implies, Persona 5 remixed from an RPG to a tactics game. The game feels like another dose of the beloved Persona 5 characters meant to tide us over until Atlus gets around to releasing Persona 6. And that’s okay! Persona 5 Strikers was an incredible game, with a fun, new character, and a great story that felt like a true sequel to Persona 5.

As if that weren’t enough, Atlus is also releasing a new RPG named Metaphor: ReFantazio that one could be excused for thinking it was another entry in the Shin Megami Tensei series. Metaphor seems to forgo the modern setting of Persona and SMT for a medieval fantasy vibe and will be available in 2024.