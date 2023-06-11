Like A Dragon sequel trailer shows off Ichiban’s best assets

Ichiban is back and still number one! During the Xbox showcase, the developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio teased the next part in the Yakuza: Like a Dragon saga— Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

In the trailer, Ichiban, the floofy-haired protagonist of Like a Dragon, has washed up on a beach butt-ass-naked. As he comes to consciousness, English-speakers react to his nudity (somewhat enthusiastically if you know what I mean) before Ichiban realizes he’s not in Japan anymore.

Earlier this week, during Summer Game Fest, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio gave us a look at another installment in the Yakuza series — Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. In that absurdly-long named game, we catch up with long-time Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu who has apparently become a web-slinging secret agent since we last saw him in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.