The best Father’s Day sales happening now

Father’s Day is swiftly approaching — and you know what that means. Everyone from The Home Depot to Amazon is hosting a Father’s Day sale in the run-up to the holiday this weekend, and some retailers are even offering better deals than those we saw during Memorial Day. What’s more, a number of those discounts apply to items that will make for great gifts, allowing you to snag a Sonos Roam, the latest AirPods Pro, or Google’s 4K-ready Chromecast at a fraction of the cost.
As always, we’ve scoured the web and rounded up some of the best Father’s Day tech deals you can get. Take a look, and be sure to also check out our main Father’s Day gift guide and our budget-friendly version for some extra inspiration.
Streaming device and TV deals
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. Read our review.
- Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube is an Alexa-enabled smart speaker and a Fire TV streaming device in one. Right now, it’s on sale at The Home Depot, Amazon, and Best Buy for $124.99 ($15 off), nearly matching its best price to date. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently on sale for $34.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The excellent streaming stick offers access to a wide range of streaming apps, supports Wi-Fi 6, and integrates nicely with Amazon Alexa, making it a great fit for those already embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem. Read our review.
Samsung The Frame TV (65-inch, 2022)
The newest model of Samsung’s art-inspired 4K TV retains the same QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare matte display, which provides artwork and photos with qualities that resemble an actual canvas.
- Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED is on sale for $899.99 ($200 off) at Amazon. Unlike its predecessor, the latest model features full-array local dimming. It’s also capable of displaying artwork and Alexa widgets for things like news and reminders when idle.
Earbud and headphone deals
Sony WH-1000XM5
With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price. Read our review.
- Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM4 headphones are also on sale right now for $278 (about $72 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Sony. Although they’re not as impressive as the newer model, they still offer excellent noise cancellation and sound quality. They’re also foldable, unlike the XM5s, which allows for easier storage. Read our review.
- The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are down to $279 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. They also tout great noise cancellation and a foldable design like Sony’s aforementioned XM4s, but where they really excel is when it comes to comfort. Read our review.
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. Read our review.
- If you don’t need active noise cancellation or water resistance, Apple’s second-gen AirPods are down to $99 ($30 off) at Walmart and Amazon. While older, the entry-level earbuds still sound great, offer great ease of use, and remain incredibly reliable. Read our review.
- If you’re an Apple user looking for water resistance and better sound quality, however, you can still pick up the third-gen AirPods for around $149 ($20 off) from Amazon and Best Buy with a Lightning charging case. Read our review.
Beats Fit Pro
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. Read our review.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. Read our review.
- You can buy a pair of Jabra’s Elite 4 Active on Amazon for $85.76 (about $34 off) or from Jabra and Best Buy for $89.99 ($30 off). The noise-canceling earbuds offer an IP57 rating but drop wireless charging and certain features found on the pricier Elite 7 Active.
- The Echo Buds with active noise cancellation are down to just $79.99 ($40 off) at Amazon with a wired charging case (a wireless case will run you $20 more). The last-gen wireless earbuds offer good noise cancellation for the price, along with IPX4 water and sweat resistance and support for hands-free Alexa. Read our review.
- You can also buy Amazon’s new Echo Buds, which launched less than a month ago, on sale at Amazon for $39.99 ($10 off). The wireless earbuds lack active noise cancellation but offer support for hands-free Alexa commands in addition to a new semi-open design, one that supposedly will allow for improved comfort.
Speaker and soundbar deals
Sonos Roam
As a part of its Father’s Day sale, Sonos is discounting a variety of speakers. One of these is the Sonos Roam, a portable Bluetooth speaker that integrates with the company’s popular whole-home audio platform. It also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Read our review.
Sonos Arc
The Sonos Arc is the company’s flagship soundbar, offering a plethora of drivers including upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. This soundbar provides immersive, powerful sound, whether you’re watching movies or enjoying music. Read our review.
- The Amazon Echo Studio is on sale for $159.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. While it can’t compete with newer smart speakers from Sonos, it remains Amazon’s best-sounding Alexa smart speaker and can also double as a Dolby Atmos home theater system. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (fifth-gen)
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.
- The second-gen Google Nest Hub is on sale for $74.99 ($25 off) at The Home Depot and Best Buy. The seven-inch smart display can act as an excellent digital photo frame and comes with a number of great sleep-tracking capabilities. Read our review.
- Amazon’s spherical fourth-gen Echo smart speaker is down to $74.99 ($25 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Although it’s from 2020, the Alexa-enabled speaker is still a good buy and offers loud, room-filling sound. Read our review.
Smart display deals
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)
The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. Read our review.
- If you’re in the market for a Google Assistant smart display that’ll integrate well with your other Google devices, the 10-inch Google Nest Hub Max is on sale for around $189 ($40 off) at The Home Depot and Best Buy. The display offers a great camera you can use to make video calls, one that can recognize whoever is looking at the screen and deliver personalized information. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Alexa-equipped Echo Show 15 is on sale for $191.99 ($58 off) at Amazon. The wall-mountable smart display features a 15.6-inch touch display that can be used as a family bulletin board or even as a TV of sorts thanks to its Fire TV interface. Read our review.
Outdoor tech and fitness tracker deals
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)
The latest mainline smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model. Read our review.
Google Pixel Watch
Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music.
- If you can do without newer features like an always-on display, you can buy the first-gen, GPS-enabled Apple Watch SE starting at $149 ($130 off) at Walmart. The entry-level wearable lacks blood oxygen monitoring and more advanced sensors but is otherwise a good watch for tracking basic fitness metrics. It’ll also be compatible with the forthcoming watchOS 10, so you’ll be able to use widgets. Read our review.
- Speaking of budget-friendly fitness trackers, the last-gen Fitbit Inspire 2 is another good one for tracking basics such as heart rate, steps, and sleep. It’s available for around $59 ($41 off) at Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Bluetooth)
Samsung’s top-of-the-line flagship smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a new body temperature sensor. Read our Galaxy Watch 5 review.
- Although its battery life isn’t as great as that of the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic offers a rotating bezel you won’t be able to find on any other Galaxy Watch. The 42mm, Bluetooth-enabled configuration is currently available starting at $129 ($221 off) at Walmart. Read our review.
Garmin inReach Mini 2
Garmin’s palm-size inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator provides off-the-grid contact with subscription plans starting at $14.95 a month.
- You can buy a Coleman Classic Propane Gas Camping Stove, one of our favorite budget-friendly Father’s Day gifts, for $48 ($27 off) at Walmart. The basic stove doesn’t come with an igniter and only features two burners, but it cooks well and features a foldable design that makes it easy to pack into the trunk of a car.
- If you’re looking for a more unique wearable, the Oura Ring Gen 3 starts at $359 ($40 off) for the matte black colorway at Oura and Best Buy. Note that the price is for the Heritage design, which features a flat bump the more expensive Horizon model lacks. The same design in gold also starts at $409 (also $40 off) at Oura and Best Buy. Read our review.
Tablet and e-reader deals
2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
- If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly tablet, a number of Amazon’s Fire tablets are on sale, including Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10. Compared to its cheaper siblings, the tablet offers a sharp display and good performance. It’s on sale with ads and 32GB of storage for $119.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
- If you’d like to add wireless charging and some extra RAM, the ad-supported, 32GB Fire HD 10 Plus from 2021 is also available for $149.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, with ads)
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and a USB-C port. Read our review.
Amazon Kindle (2022, with ads)
Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle comes with a host of much-needed upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and USB-C charging. Read our review.
- If you want an even cheaper tablet, Amazon’s 2022 Fire HD 8 Plus is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in the 32GB configuration with ads for $89.99 ($30 off). Its display isn’t as high-resolution as the latest Fire HD 10’s, but it’s otherwise a decent entertainment device with good battery life. Read our review.
Smart security deals
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Our top pick for the best video doorbell, the wired Ring Pro 2, offers sharp resolution and an all-encompassing view. It also features accurate people and package detection, along with excellent motion detection. Read our review.
Ring Alarm Pro (eight-piece starter kit)
The Ring Alarm Pro is a great security system, offering everything you need to easily set up your smart home as well as a built-in Eero Wi-Fi router and local storage for videos from Ring cameras. It doesn’t, however, offer 24/7 video recording, and it’s not compatible with Google Home, Apple Home, or IFTTT, either. Read our review.
- The battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam is a 1080p security camera that’s easy to install within minutes and can either stand on a flat surface or be hung up indoors or outdoors. It features support for night vision as well as two-way communication and sends alerts when it detects motion. Right now, it’s available for $69.99 ($30 off) from Ring, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon. Read our review.
- The battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell is on sale at The Home Depot and Amazon for $69.99 ($30 off). The basic doorbell offers a 1080p camera along with support for motion detection and night vision.
- You can buy the budget-friendly Blink Video Doorbell at Amazon and The Home Depot for $35.99 ($24 off). The 1080p camera doesn’t offer bells and whistles like smart alerts or quick replies, but you get all the basics, including motion-activated recording and night vision support.
- The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is a new battery-powered Ring video doorbell with a head-to-toe view you can purchase for $139.99 ($40 off) from Amazon, The Home Depot, and Ring.
- The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is our favorite retrofit door lock, one that is currently on sale for $169.99 ($60 off) at The Home Depot and Amazon. The reliable smart lock comes with Wi-Fi built in and doesn’t require you to get rid of your entire deadbolt.
Gaming deals
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
The Xbox Elite Series 2 is easily one of our favorite controllers at The Verge. It’s an improvement on the already excellent Elite controller, with deep customization, optional rear paddle buttons, a swappable D-pad, and analog sticks that allow you to tailor its layout to suit your play style. Read our review.
- If the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is out of your budget, Microsoft’s standard Xbox Wireless Controller is also on sale. The controller starts at $44 ($16 off) in white and red from Walmart as well as in other colors from Microsoft. While it lacks some premium features like extra customizable buttons, it’s otherwise an excellent controller that feels great to use.
Logitech G Fits
Logitech’s G Fits are gaming-oriented wireless earbuds that mold to the shape of your ears for a custom fit. They feature both Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz wireless, the latter using a USB-A transmitter for connecting to consoles and PCs.
- Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target are also offering various video game promos. Right now, for instance, you can buy Octopath Traveler II for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 for $44.99 ($15 off) at Amazon.
- Target, meanwhile, is offering a buy two, get one free promotion on select games, books, and other items, which extends to the PS5 versions of Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and many more titles.
HyperX Cloud II Wireless
The wireless HyperX Cloud II features a comfortable design, a virtual 7.1 surround sound mode, and USB-C support. Read our review.
Robot vacuum deals
iRobot Roomba j7
The Roomba j7 is an AI-powered robot vacuum that detects and avoids common robot traps, such as cords, cables, and pet waste. It works with a stylish clean base that will clean the dirt out of its bin so you don’t have to. Read our review.
iRobot Roomba j7 Plus
The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership. Read our review.
- The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a robot vacuum that not only can mop but also can empty its bin, refill its tank, and clean its own rotating mopping pads. You can buy it from Amazon and Ecovacs right now for $999.99 ($550 off). Plus, like the aforementioned Roomba j7, it offers AI obstacle avoidance. Read our review.
- If you’d like a more budget-friendly robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo cleans just as well as the j7 but lacks obstacle avoidance and keep-out zones. It’s available for around $249 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. You can also buy the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Evo with an auto-empty base for around $379 instead of its typical list price of $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy.
Miscellaneous deals
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen)
The Nest Learning Thermostat is the original smart thermostat, complete with automatic adjustments, smart phone control, and the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home.