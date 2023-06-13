The best Father’s Day sales happening now

Father’s Day is swiftly approaching — and you know what that means. Everyone from The Home Depot to Amazon is hosting a Father’s Day sale in the run-up to the holiday this weekend, and some retailers are even offering better deals than those we saw during Memorial Day. What’s more, a number of those discounts apply to items that will make for great gifts, allowing you to snag a Sonos Roam, the latest AirPods Pro, or Google’s 4K-ready Chromecast at a fraction of the cost.