The best Father’s Day sales happening now

We found deals on Father’s Day gifts for all budgets, ranging from Sony’s noise-canceling WF-1000XM5 headphones to the Xbox Wireless Controller.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The white Sonos Roam sitting on a bed with picture frames behind it.
The Sonos Roam is just one of many potential gifts on sale in the run-up to Father’s Day.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Father’s Day is swiftly approaching — and you know what that means. Everyone from The Home Depot to Amazon is hosting a Father’s Day sale in the run-up to the holiday this weekend, and some retailers are even offering better deals than those we saw during Memorial Day. What’s more, a number of those discounts apply to items that will make for great gifts, allowing you to snag a Sonos Roam, the latest AirPods Pro, or Google’s 4K-ready Chromecast at a fraction of the cost.

As always, we’ve scoured the web and rounded up some of the best Father’s Day tech deals you can get. Take a look, and be sure to also check out our main Father’s Day gift guide and our budget-friendly version for some extra inspiration.

Streaming device and TV deals

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

$5020% off
$40

The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. Read our review.

$40 at The Home Depot$40 at Best Buy$40 at Amazon

Samsung The Frame TV (65-inch, 2022)

$200015% off
$1700

The newest model of Samsung’s art-inspired 4K TV retains the same QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare matte display, which provides artwork and photos with qualities that resemble an actual canvas.

$1700 at Samsung

Earbud and headphone deals

A man wearing Sony’s black WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones outside.

Sony WH-1000XM5

$40013% off
$348

With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price. Read our review.

$348 at Amazon$350 at Best Buy
A pair of AirPods in an open charging case

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)

$24920% off
$200

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. Read our review.

$200 at Walmart$200 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy

Beats Fit Pro

$20020% off
$160

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. Read our review.

$160 at Amazon$160 at Walmart$160 at Best Buy
The Bose QC Earbuds II pictured on top of a backpack at Moynihan Train Hall in New York City.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

$29917% off
$249

With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. Read our review.

$249 at Bose$249 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy
  • You can buy a pair of Jabra’s Elite 4 Active on Amazon for $85.76 (about $34 off) or from Jabra and Best Buy for $89.99 ($30 off). The noise-canceling earbuds offer an IP57 rating but drop wireless charging and certain features found on the pricier Elite 7 Active. 
  • The Echo Buds with active noise cancellation are down to just $79.99 ($40 off) at Amazon with a wired charging case (a wireless case will run you $20 more). The last-gen wireless earbuds offer good noise cancellation for the price, along with IPX4 water and sweat resistance and support for hands-free Alexa. Read our review.
  • You can also buy Amazon’s new Echo Buds, which launched less than a month ago, on sale at Amazon for $39.99 ($10 off). The wireless earbuds lack active noise cancellation but offer support for hands-free Alexa commands in addition to a new semi-open design, one that supposedly will allow for improved comfort.

Speaker and soundbar deals

Sonos Roam

$17925% off
$134

As a part of its Father’s Day sale, Sonos is discounting a variety of speakers. One of these is the Sonos Roam, a portable Bluetooth speaker that integrates with the company’s popular whole-home audio platform. It also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Read our review.

$134 at Sonos$134 at Best Buy
A detail shot of the front of the Sonos Arc, showing the Sonos logo and many perforated holes in the outer casing.

Sonos Arc

$89920% off
$719

The Sonos Arc is the company’s flagship soundbar, offering a plethora of drivers including upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. This soundbar provides immersive, powerful sound, whether you’re watching movies or enjoying music. Read our review.

$719 at Sonos$719 at Best Buy
  • The Amazon Echo Studio is on sale for $159.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. While it can’t compete with newer smart speakers from Sonos, it remains Amazon’s best-sounding Alexa smart speaker and can also double as a Dolby Atmos home theater system. Read our review.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (fifth-gen)

$6042% off
$35

The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.

$35 at Amazon$35 at Best Buy

Smart display deals

The second-gen Echo Show 8 with its main screen on display and resting on a table.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)

$13042% off
$75

The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. Read our review.

$75 at Best Buy$75 at Amazon

Outdoor tech and fitness tracker deals

The Series 8 on a woman’s wrist

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)

$39918% off
$329

The latest mainline smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model. Read our review.

$329 at Amazon$329 at Walmart

Google Pixel Watch

$35014% off
$300

Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music.

$300 at Amazon$300 at Best Buy
  • If you can do without newer features like an always-on display, you can buy the first-gen, GPS-enabled Apple Watch SE starting at $149 ($130 off) at Walmart. The entry-level wearable lacks blood oxygen monitoring and more advanced sensors but is otherwise a good watch for tracking basic fitness metrics. It’ll also be compatible with the forthcoming watchOS 10, so you’ll be able to use widgets. Read our review.
  • Speaking of budget-friendly fitness trackers, the last-gen Fitbit Inspire 2 is another good one for tracking basics such as heart rate, steps, and sleep. It’s available for around $59 ($41 off) at Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Bluetooth)

$44911% off
$399

Samsung’s top-of-the-line flagship smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a new body temperature sensor. Read our Galaxy Watch 5 review.

$399 at Amazon (45mm)$400 at Best Buy (45mm)

Garmin inReach Mini 2

$40013% off
$350

Garmin’s palm-size inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator provides off-the-grid contact with subscription plans starting at $14.95 a month.

$350 at Best Buy$350 at Garmin

Tablet and e-reader deals

A 9th gen iPad on a wood table viewed from the top down

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$32915% off
$279

Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

$279 at Amazon$279 at Walmart
  • If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly tablet, a number of Amazon’s Fire tablets are on sale, including Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10. Compared to its cheaper siblings, the tablet offers a sharp display and good performance. It’s on sale with ads and 32GB of storage for $119.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
  • If you’d like to add wireless charging and some extra RAM, the ad-supported, 32GB Fire HD 10 Plus from 2021 is also available for $149.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, with ads)

$14021% off
$110

Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and a USB-C port. Read our review.

$110 at Amazon$110 at Best Buy$110 at Target

Amazon Kindle (2022, with ads)

$10020% off
$80

Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle comes with a host of much-needed upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and USB-C charging. Read our review.

$80 at Amazon$80 at Best Buy
  • If you want an even cheaper tablet, Amazon’s 2022 Fire HD 8 Plus is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in the 32GB configuration with ads for $89.99 ($30 off). Its display isn’t as high-resolution as the latest Fire HD 10’s, but it’s otherwise a decent entertainment device with good battery life. Read our review.

Smart security deals

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

$25030% off
$175

Our top pick for the best video doorbell, the wired Ring Pro 2, offers sharp resolution and an all-encompassing view. It also features accurate people and package detection, along with excellent motion detection. Read our review.

$175 at The Home Depot$175 at Amazon$175 at Best Buy

Ring Alarm Pro (eight-piece starter kit)

$30030% off
$210

The Ring Alarm Pro is a great security system, offering everything you need to easily set up your smart home as well as a built-in Eero Wi-Fi router and local storage for videos from Ring cameras. It doesn’t, however, offer 24/7 video recording, and it’s not compatible with Google Home, Apple Home, or IFTTT, either. Read our review.

$210 at Amazon$210 at The Home Depot$210 at Ring
  • The battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam is a 1080p security camera that’s easy to install within minutes and can either stand on a flat surface or be hung up indoors or outdoors. It features support for night vision as well as two-way communication and sends alerts when it detects motion. Right now, it’s available for $69.99 ($30 off) from Ring, Best BuyTarget, and Amazon. Read our review.
  • The battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell is on sale at The Home Depot and Amazon for $69.99 ($30 off). The basic doorbell offers a 1080p camera along with support for motion detection and night vision.
  • You can buy the budget-friendly Blink Video Doorbell at Amazon and The Home Depot for $35.99 ($24 off). The 1080p camera doesn’t offer bells and whistles like smart alerts or quick replies, but you get all the basics, including motion-activated recording and night vision support.
  • The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is a new battery-powered Ring video doorbell with a head-to-toe view you can purchase for $139.99 ($40 off) from Amazon, The Home Depot, and Ring.
  • The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is our favorite retrofit door lock, one that is currently on sale for $169.99 ($60 off) at The Home Depot and Amazon. The reliable smart lock comes with Wi-Fi built in and doesn’t require you to get rid of your entire deadbolt.

Gaming deals

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

$18023% off
$139

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is easily one of our favorite controllers at The Verge. It’s an improvement on the already excellent Elite controller, with deep customization, optional rear paddle buttons, a swappable D-pad, and analog sticks that allow you to tailor its layout to suit your play style. Read our review.

$139 at Walmart$139 at Amazon$140 at Microsoft
  • If the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is out of your budget, Microsoft’s standard Xbox Wireless Controller is also on sale. The controller starts at $44 ($16 off) in white and red from Walmart as well as in other colors from Microsoft. While it lacks some premium features like extra customizable buttons, it’s otherwise an excellent controller that feels great to use.
The Logitech G Fits wireless earbuds sitting in an opened yellow case.

Logitech G Fits

$23022% off
$180

Logitech’s G Fits are gaming-oriented wireless earbuds that mold to the shape of your ears for a custom fit. They feature both Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz wireless, the latter using a USB-A transmitter for connecting to consoles and PCs.

$180 at Amazon$180 at Best Buy

HyperX Cloud II Wireless

$15020% off
$120

The wireless HyperX Cloud II features a comfortable design, a virtual 7.1 surround sound mode, and USB-C support. Read our review.

$120 at Amazon$120 at Target

Robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba j7

$59933% off
$399

The Roomba j7 is an AI-powered robot vacuum that detects and avoids common robot traps, such as cords, cables, and pet waste. It works with a stylish clean base that will clean the dirt out of its bin so you don’t have to. Read our review.

$399 at Amazon$399 at Best Buy $400 at iRobot
The iRobot Roomba j7 standing up against the wall.

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus

$80025% off
$599

The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership. Read our review.

$599 at Amazon$599 at Best Buy$600 at iRobot
  • The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a robot vacuum that not only can mop but also can empty its bin, refill its tank, and clean its own rotating mopping pads. You can buy it from Amazon and Ecovacs right now for $999.99 ($550 off). Plus, like the aforementioned Roomba j7, it offers AI obstacle avoidance. Read our review.
  • If you’d like a more budget-friendly robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo cleans just as well as the j7 but lacks obstacle avoidance and keep-out zones. It’s available for around $249 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. You can also buy the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Evo with an auto-empty base for around $379 instead of its typical list price of $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Miscellaneous deals

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen)

$25020% off
$199

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the original smart thermostat, complete with automatic adjustments, smart phone control, and the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home.

$199 at The Home Depot$199 at Amazon$199 at B&H Photo
  • If you have a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, you can wirelessly power up your smartphone with Apple’s official MagSafe Charger. It offers a maximum of 15 watts of power and is currently available for $31 ($8 off) at Amazon and Walmart.

