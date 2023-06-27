All the news about EV charging in the US

The state of electric vehicle charging in North America is way too much like smartphone charging wars — but focused on much more expensive hardware. Like USB-C, the Combined Charging System (CCS, Type 1) plug is widely adopted by almost every manufacturer and charging network, while, like Apple and Lightning, Tesla uses its own plug but with wider availability across its Supercharger network.
But as Apple is forced away from Lightning, Tesla is on a different path where it’s opening up the connector, renaming it to North American Charging Standard (NACS), and pushing it to become the USB-C of electric vehicles in the region. And it might just work: Ford and GM lined up as the first two automakers to adopt the NACS port, which is also now being recognized by the automotive standards organization SAE International.
Europe solved this by forcing all companies to use CCS2 (Tesla included), while EV owners in the US, for years, have dealt with fragmented charging networks requiring different accounts, apps, and/or access cards. And depending on whether you’re driving a Tesla Model Y, a Kia EV6, or even a Nissan Leaf with the ailing CHAdeMO connector, you’d better hope the station you stop at has the cable you need — and is operational.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration is leaving out a nice pool of $7.5 billion to give every major fast-charging network from ChargePoint to Electrify America the chance to build reliable EV infrastructure.
TODAY, 6:50 PM UTC
Volvo’s upcoming EVs join the Tesla Supercharger bandwagon
According to the announcement, this arrangement is similar to the ones Tesla recently reached with several other car manufacturers. Volvo owners will get access to 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations, and Volvo EVs will be manufactured with a NACS port starting in 2025.
TODAY, 4:26 PM UTC
The SAE is standardizing Tesla’s EV charging plug as it racks up more wins
The US Joint Office of Energy and Transportation has worked with Tesla and the SAE in an effort to expedite the Tesla plug as a standard to improve the country’s charging infrastructure.
Jun 24
Tesla’s NACS plug will be required at EV charging stations in Washington and Texas
At the moment, the federal government requires at least four Combined Charging System (CCS) chargers at taxpayer-funded charging sites, and Tonia Buell, the alternative fuels program manager at Washington state’s Department of Transportation (DOT), told Reuters the state may require that at least two, or maybe all four, of the chargers also support NACS. CCS is the standard currently preferred by the federal government for cross-platform use.
Jun 9
Tesla is about to pull the plug on its main EV charging rival
Fast-forward to today’s electric vehicle charging standards war, and it feels like déjà vu. Last month, Ford announced it’s adopting Tesla’s previously proprietary North American Charging Standard (NACS) port for its future vehicles. And General Motors, the largest automaker in North America, just announced yesterday that it’s following suit. Together, Ford, Tesla, and GM represent nearly three-quarters of the EV market in the US — or 72 percent.
Jun 8
GM follows Ford in adopting Tesla’s EV charging standard
“In order to drive EV adoption, we need to have a robust charging infrastructure,” Barra said on the call. Barra also agreed with Musk that NACS is a better charger and should be the North American standard. After making the announcement, Barra cut the call short and didn’t stick around to answer questions from Twitter users.
May 27
Ford needs Tesla to help it beat Tesla
In a surprise Twitter Spaces meeting between Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday, Farley announced Ford is adopting Tesla’s “North American Charging Standard” (NACS), an open version of Tesla’s proprietary charging port. “We think this is a huge move for our industry and for all electric customers,” Farley said on the call.
May 25
Ford EVs will use Tesla’s charging plug starting next year
“We don’t want Tesla superchargers to be a walled garden,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on the Twitter Space call. According to Musk, Tesla wants Ford and other automakers to be on an equal footing when it comes to access to dependable EV charging.
Apr 6
Walmart’s preparing to build its own coast-to-coast EV charging network
“Currently, Walmart has nearly 1,300 third-party chargers across 280 stores in partnership with third-party suppliers,” Walmart’s director of global communications – sustainability, Aman Singh, writes in an email with The Verge. This newly announced expansion has the company building a nationwide EV fast charging network on its own instead.
Mar 16Now your EV can grab a Big Gulp.
7-Eleven says it plans to build one of the largest charging networks of any retailer in the US and Canada.
The company calls its DC fast charge stations 7Charge, with some already operating in Florida, Texas, Colorado, and California. You can find out if there’s one near you by downloading the 7Charge app. The chargers feature CCS combo and CHAdeMO ports, and could work with your Tesla if you have a working adapter.
Feb 3
Electrify America is increasing prices at its DC fast charging stations
Starting on March 6th, Electrify America will be charging US customers a standard rate of $0.48 per kilowatt hour. The company, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Auto Group, was charging $0.43 per kWh, but now, it is emailing customers to share the price increase details.
Jan 30
More Electrify America EV chargers are coming, this time at TA rest stops
TA’s goal is to install the chargers over the next five years, with the first ones showing up in 2023. The first installations are slated for locations in Texas and Ohio, according to TA’s senior director of communications, Tina Arundel.
Jan 18
Shell is acquiring EV charging network Volta for $169 million
Volta is the second US EV charging company to come under the Shell brand since Greenlots was acquired by Royal Dutch Shell in 2019. Volta currently operates 3,050 destination chargers across 31 states and Europe. According to the press release, the company is already planning to install another 3,400 stalls over an undisclosed period of time.
Jan 14
EVgo’s New Year’s resolution: make its EV fast-charging network more reliable
This year, EVgo is looking to leave behind broken and unreliable EV chargers with its ReNew program that bolsters site maintenance efforts across its more than 850 fast charging stations with 1,700 or so charging stalls. It’ll also upgrade older stations with new hardware that enables up to 350kW charging for capable vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV.
Jan 5
Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint are going to install thousands of EV fast chargers in the US
Starting this year, the companies will begin the work to construct hundreds of new hubs, which will include more than 2,500 DC fast charging plugs. MN8 Energy, an offshoot of Goldman Sachs Asset Management focused on solar power and energy storage, will help finance the project using ChargePoint’s EV charging hardware and software, the companies said.
Nov 11, 2022
Tesla opens up its charging connector in a bid to become the North American standard
The automaker is renaming its Tesla connector the “North American Charging Standard” (NACS) and is pitting it against the current CCS combo charging standard. CCS is the agreed-upon standard that every manufacturer selling in North America has adopted for DC fast charging.
Oct 31, 2022
Tritium and DC-America are building a coast-to-coast EV fast charging network
The two companies are linking their tech to build easily deployable charging solutions, where Tritium provides the chargers and DC-America provides the station infrastructure.
Oct 20, 2022
Tesla is now taking votes for its next Supercharger locations
The all-electric automaker put out the invitation to vote on new locations via its Tesla Charging Twitter account but had originally announced its intention to democratize Supercharger station expansion last month. Tesla owners can log in to participate via their user accounts and can vote for up to five locations in the list of 183 possible sites. There’s even a page where you can suggest a location that’s not on the list yet.
Aug 17, 2022
Electric vehicle owners are fed up with broken EV chargers and janky software
JD Power surveyed 11,554 electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid vehicle owners from January through June 2022 for its second annual Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study. Despite big growth in the number of public EV chargers in the US, EV owners say the overall experience still sucks.
Aug 12, 2022
Ikea and Electrify America team up to install over 200 public fast chargers in 18 states
The plan includes installing more than 220 individual fast chargers capable of charging up to 350kW speeds at Ikea stores in 18 different states. The first public chargers will make an appearance by the end of the year and the rest by the end of 2023.
May 18, 2022
Now non-Tesla EVs can use its Superchargers in the UK, Spain, Sweden, and Austria
Non-Tesla owners in both Belgium and Germany originally could only take advantage of Tesla’s network if traveling to a country that has the open Superchargers. With Belgium now added to the program, German residents remain the only oddity that can use them outside of its borders but not domestically.
Jan 27, 2021
Google’s using AI to plan electric car trips because EV charging is still a nightmare
In a blog post published Wednesday, Google acknowledges that route planning in an EV can be like “solving a puzzle” (which is an overly polite way of saying it), with EV owners needing to find the right charging station within range that also has the specific type of plug their car needs.
Dec 19, 2019
Tesla vehicles can soon be charged at EVgo charging stations in the US
The first connectors will be distributed at EVgo’s charging stations in San Francisco, with more to follow in 2020. EVgo says its new Tesla-supported chargers can provide up to 90 miles of charge in about 30 minutes “at one flat per minute rate, with no additional fees.” The DC fast charger network typically charges its users on two tiers: Pay-as-you-go and Membership.
Dec 16, 2019
Google Maps now filters searches for EV charger plug types
The functionality should make it much easier to find a charging station that supports your car’s specific standard, of which there are a few competing options. Nissan and Mitsubishi use CHAdeMO, while the likes of Jaguar and BMW use CCS, for example.
Nov 29, 2016
Europe is getting a network of ‘ultra-fast, high-powered’ EV chargers
The automakers say that construction will begin in 2017 with “about 400 sites” being targeted, and that the network will have “thousands of high-powered charging points” available by 2020. Those four major conglomerates will be “equal partners” in the joint venture, but according to the statement they are encouraging other manufacturers to “participate in the network.”