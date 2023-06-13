Pixar teases an adorable alien abduction in first trailer for Elio

Pixar’s latest film Elemental hits theaters later this week — but we already have a new look at what’s in store for the company’s future. The studio released a teaser trailer for its next film, a sci-fi story called Elio, about a young boy who is abducted by aliens. Instead of the usual UFO hijinks, he ends up pretending he’s the leader of Earth when confronted with an interplanetary group known as the Communiverse.

Elio is directed by Adrian Molina, screenwriter on Coco, and stars Yonas Kibreab in the lead role, alongside names like Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett as alien ambassadors and America Ferrera as Elio’s mother. It hits theaters on March 1st, 2024.

The new teaser comes as Disney announced a series of theatrical delays tied to the ongoing writers strike, which includes films from Marvel and Star Wars, as well as the next Avatar sequels.