Black Mirror season 6: exploring Netflix’s sci-fi anthology, one episode at a time

After a hiatus of a few years — season 5 premiered back in 2019 — Black Mirror is back, with a five-episode season that’s streaming now on Netflix. As always, this season is an anthology, with each episode exploring different ways technology could impact our lives (usually for the worse). Or, you know, exactly the kind of thing The Verge staff is really into. Because each episode stands on its own, we’ll be exploring them individually, with different writers tackling different stories. There are five episodes in total — “Joan Is Awful,” “Loch Henry,” “Beyond the Sea,” “Mazey Day,” and “Demon 79” — and you can keep up with all of our coverage right here.