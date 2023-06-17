Skip to main content
The Squid Game reality show hits Netflix in November

Squid Game: The Challenge is a spinoff that will bring the games but not the murder of the original show to a new format.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

More than a year after it was first announced and after reports of some dangerous conditions on set, we now know when Netflix’s Squid Game reality show will start streaming. During its Tudum livestream, the company revealed that the series — called Squid Game: The Challenge — will hit the service in November. We also got the first teaser for the competition show, which doesn’t show much but does confirm that Red Light, Green Light will make an appearance.

The reality spinoff may be dangerous and not particularly in the spirit of the original Squid Game story, but it also feels somewhat inevitable given the now-franchise’s success. Netflix has said that Squid Game was its biggest-ever launch for a series, and naturally, a second season is already underway — though we don’t know much about it or when it might finally start streaming. That success also helped spur a huge investment from Netflix in Korean projects, totaling $2.5 billion.

