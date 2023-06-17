Netflix’s 3 Body Problem starts streaming in January — check out the first trailer

As promised, one of big highlights of Netflix’s Tudum event was our first look at the streamer’s much-anticipated adaptation of author Cixin Liu’s The Three-Body Problem. The teaser trailer provides just a brief — but still incredibly impressive — glimpse at the sci-fi epic, based on the trilogy of books. It also includes an important tidbit of info: the series will start streaming in January 2024.

The adaptation was first announced in 2020, with Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss leading the project. (Glass Onion and Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, meanwhile, is among the team of producers.) If you’re new to Liu’s work — the series is called Remembrance of Earth’s Past, and The Three-Body Problem is the first book. Here’s the official synopsis:

A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

The cast, meanwhile, is huge and includes Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer, and Zine Tseng.