Netflix finally shows off its swashbuckling One Piece series in first trailer

It’s been a long time coming, but Netflix is finally ready to show off its upcoming adaptation of One Piece — we got the very first trailer at the streamer’s Tudum event today. The clip shows off around 90 seconds of the live-action pirate series, featuring the main cast — which includes Iñaki Godoy in the lead role — as well as giant sea monsters and a very stretchy arm.
Just as important: the eight-episode series now has a premiere date. It’ll start streaming on Netflix on August 31st.
Based on Eiichiro Oda’s long-running manga and anime, the live-action adaptation was first announced back in 2020. Since then, we’ve seen small teases, but this trailer is our first proper glimpse at the show. Last month Oda penned a letter saying that Netflix has “promised that we won’t launch until I’m satisfied,” suggesting that the series might be delayed from its planned 2023 launch. But that clearly turned out not to be the case.
“Considering my expected life span, I believe this is the last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world,” Oda said at the time. “If we’re going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I’m still active. That’s why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of One Piece back in 2016.”
Netflix will be hoping that One Piece helps turn things around for its live-action anime efforts, which, to date, have included a Death Note film and a Cowboy Bebop series that was canceled after one season. Also in the works: My Hero Academia and another version of Death Note.