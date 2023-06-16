Some things you can do if you’re sick of social media

I never thought of myself as being an especially heavy user of social media, but now that I no longer post on Instagram and barely post on Twitter... I suddenly have a lot of new free time?

Now some of this is that I don’t care about video; I got bored with TikTok about two years ago and deleted it from my phone. But if you, like me, have discovered that social media has felt a lot less compelling lately, let me make some suggestions for activities:

You get the picture. Google search is less usable, social media is more unpleasant, and Amazon is making it harder to find quality goods. If online is getting worse, maybe the easiest thing to do is log off. You would not believe the cool birds I’ve seen or how well-seasoned my cast iron is. Also, I’ve generally found that when I go places in real life, there are people standing around who know things and can answer my questions? And there’s no glurge? Get some enrichment outside of your enclosure today!