Nintendo Direct June 2023: all the news and trailers

If all of the many summer gaming events weren’t enough — Xbox, PlayStation, Capcom, Ubisoft, Summer Game Fest — here comes Nintendo with its second Direct presentation of the year. What makes this particular Direct interesting is how likely it is to be full of surprises. With Tears of the Kingdom already out and Pikmin 4 launching in July, the rest of Nintendo’s 2023 lineup is a big ol’ question mark. That means just about anything could be announced at the Direct, including major Nintendo franchises like Metroid (we haven’t heard about Metroid Prime 4 in a while) or Super Mario (a movie and theme park have already come out this year). Maybe we’ll finally hear about mythical releases like Hollow Knight: Silksong or Mother 3.
The event will last around 40 minutes, and you can stay up to date on all of the important announcements and trailers right here.
Highlights
TODAY, 23 seconds ago
Detective Pikachu... Returns!
Detective Pikachu is getting a sequel. In October, you’ll be able to once again solve mysteries with Tim Goodman and his coffee-loving Pikachu with a voice that sounds suspiciously like Will Arnett.Read Article >
The first Detective Pikachu game launched on the DS in 2018. In it, Tim Goodman and a strangely verbose Pikachu in a funny hat worked together to solve various mysteries around Ryme City while investigating the disappearance of Tim’s missing father. Despite it being a Pokémon game, Detective Pikachu had some oddly dark themes with a plot that’s basically a Nintendo-ified version of a James Bond movie. (I’m not kidding — there’s a conspiracy by a media exec to engineer pokémon-related disasters so he can report on them and increase the power of his news company. That’s basically Tomorrow Never Dies.)
TODAY, 21 minutes agoLink... you must find these other Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo.
“Holiday 2023” could mean any number of specific dates, but the key to getting your hands on these choice Zelda and (hot) Ganon Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo whenever they release is probably going to be having the wherewithal to place a preorder.
Or, you know, to have an uncle working at Nintendo.
TODAY, 44 minutes ago
The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC trailer is all about style
It would have been nice to get a proper release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC during today’s Nintendo Direct. But at the very least, the new trailer for The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk expansions does deliver on something players have been jonesing for since launch: more fashion.Read Article >
Along with new trainers Carmine and Kieran, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk’s latest trailer provides a bit more detail about Kitakami, the new locale Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will travel to as they participate in the town’s traditional Festival of Masks. In addition to a variety of new hairstyles and outfits that weren’t available in the games previously, the DLC will also feature a storyline revolving around new pokémon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti — a seemingly legendary trio known as the “Loyal Three” — and Ogerpon, the “evil ogre” they protect Kitakami from.
TODAY, 44 minutes agoThe Metal Gear collection comes to the Switch on October 24th.
As well as confirming a release date for Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1, Nintendo’s Direct also gave our best look yet at its impressive breadth of content. The collection includes not just the first three Metal Gear Solid and first two Metal Gear games, but also the NES port of the first Metal Gear, its non-canon Snake’s Revenge sequel, and the comic book adaptations of Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2.
If the price is right, it could be an amazing deal.
TODAY, 53 minutes ago
WarioWare’s latest gimmick is making you move your body
Nintendo is releasing a new WarioWare game for Switch, and the gimmick for this one is moving. In WarioWare: Move It!, you’ll move and shake your way through more than 200 microgames while holding onto Joy-Con controllers.Read Article >
Nintendo’s trailer for the game showed off a whole bunch of silly microgames, which will force you to do things like shake paws with a dog, ski down a mountain, flail your arms in the air, and even slide down a slide you might be familiar with if you’ve played Super Mario 64. The game isn’t just a solo endeavor: you’ll also be able to play local co-op with a friend for what’s sure to be some very silly shenanigans, or you can play special minigames in a party mode with up to three other people.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings 2D action to the Switch in October
Mario’s big year continues. Following the debut of a theme park and an animated movie, 2023 will also be getting the next Super Mario Bros. game. It’s called Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is a return to the 2D side-scrolling action of the original games and the New Super Mario Bros. series. It has some weird new abilities, including the ability to turn into an elephant. It launches on October 20th.Read Article >
The last mainline Super Mario game was Odyssey, which hit the Switch back in 2017. Since then, we’ve had spinoffs like Super Mario Maker 2, the retro collection Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and the 3D World expansion Bowser’s Fury.
- It’s going to be a hot Mario Kart summer.
The waves of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keep chugging along, and next up is number five, which debuts later this summer. Among other things, it adds Kamek and Wiggler as characters.
- Vampire Survivors is coming to Nintendo Switch in August — with local co-op!
The chaotic monster-slaying game is headed to Nintendo Switch very soon, and you’ll be able to play with up to three other friends in local multiplayer. I’ve played Vampire Survivors almost entirely on my Steam Deck, so I think it will be an absolute blast on Switch. The game is coming to Switch on August 17th — and couch co-op is coming to PC, Xbox, and mobile that same day, too.
- Pikmin 1 and 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch on Wednesday.
Digital only, but the release of the games means you can play Pikmin 1, 2, and 3 on Switch ahead of the release of Pikmin 4 in July.
- Pikmin are still cute as heck, and now they glow.
We already knew that Pikmin 4 was coming to the Switch on July 21st, and today we got a new trailer that digs pretty deep into the gameplay. There are lots of plant puns and adorable creatures. In other words, it’s Pikmin — except now there’s a scary night-time mode. Luckily there are new glowing pikmin to make it slightly less creepy.
Super Mario RPG is getting a remake for Nintendo Switch
Nintendo is remaking one of the most beloved RPGs of all time: Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. The new version of the game for Nintendo Switch, titled only Super Mario RPG, was revealed during the June Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday.Read Article >
Super Mario RPG looks like a faithful reimagining of the original, though with a modern art style. I saw a bunch of iconic characters and moments from the Super NES classic: Mallow and Geno are back, for example, as are baddies like Birdo and Booster (!). It appears the battle system will be largely similar as well. And the game’s reveal trailer was filled with remixes of songs from the original game. To my ears, they were awesome adaptations of the tracks from Legend of the Seven Stars.
- Dark side of the moon.
Another spooky Luigi game is coming to the Switch, with a remake of the 3DS title Dark Moon, which will be launching next year.
- Peaches (the video game).
We don’t know much about it at all, but Nintendo has confirmed that a new game starring Princess Peach will be launching on the Switch some time next year. Jack Black must be very happy.
TODAY, Two hours agoChaos control (of new emerald powers).
Forgive the tortured Shadow pun, but we got a look at some of the powers you’ll gain from Chaos Emeralds in the new 2D Sonic game, Sonic Superstars, during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct. Ever wanted to climb a waterfall in a Sonic game? Well, a Chaos Emerald will let you do that.
TODAY, Two hours agoLet’s-a-go.
It’s almost time for the latest Nintendo Direct, which kicks off at 10AM ET and should include whatever Nintendo is planning for the Switch this holiday season. Get those predictions ready.
TODAY, 12:00 PM UTC
How to watch Nintendo Direct June 2023
Nintendo is holding its second Direct showcase event of the year, and it sounds like it’ll be a big one. Back in February, the company showed off Tears of the Kingdom, released a remastered Metroid Prime, added Game Boy games to Switch Online, and gave us a release date for Pikmin 4. This time around, the focus will be on Switch games coming out through the rest of 2023.Read Article >
That includes the next Pikmin, which launches in July, but it’s also likely we’ll see what big game or games Nintendo has in store for the always-important holiday season. Right now, the only major release on the calendar is the first expansion for Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, which is due out in the fall. The Nintendo Direct showcase is expected to last around 40 minutes, which is plenty of time to pack in some big reveals.
Jun 20
Nintendo is holding a 40-minute-long Nintendo Direct tomorrow
It seems that Nintendo might’ve been feeling a little left out. Following a busy few weeks of gaming news, which included showcases from Xbox and PlayStation, along with Summer Game Fest, we now have an impending Nintendo Direct. And it’s happening very soon: the event will stream on June 21st at 10AM ET.Read Article >
The timing makes a lot of sense, as following the launch of Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo’s lineup for 2023 is pretty sparse. There’s Pikmin 4 on July 21st, the first expansion for Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, and... that’s about it. The Switch’s holiday should look a lot clearer tomorrow, though, as Nintendo says the Direct will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year,” including Pikmin 4.