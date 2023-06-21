FTC v. Microsoft: all the news from the big Xbox courtroom battle

Microsoft is heading to court on June 22nd to face the Federal Trade Commission in a five day case that will determine the future of its $68.7 billion proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The FTC wants a preliminary injunction granted to prevent Microsoft from closing its deal ahead of a separate legal challenge that’s due to commence on August 2nd.
The stakes are high. Microsoft has until July 18th to try and close its proposed acquisition; otherwise, it has to pay $3 billion in breakup fees to Activision Blizzard or renegotiate new terms. The FTC isn’t the only regulator trying to block this deal from happening, either. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) decided to block the deal in April, and Microsoft is currently appealing that decision in a case that will commence in late July.
Microsoft is bringing CEO Satya Nadella to a San Francisco courtroom this week to defend against the FTC’s preliminary injunction request. Xbox chief Phil Spencer and a number of other executives will also take the stand, along with PlayStation chief Jim Ryan and Activision CEO Bobby Kotick.
TODAY, 1:18 PM UTCMicrosoft’s FTC exhibit list includes some spicy emails.
The FTC case against Microsoft kicks off on June 22nd and we’re starting to get a better idea of the arguments and exhibits that will form part of the court case. Microsoft is planning to submit a bunch of emails, with one in particular standing out thanks to its subject line: “FW: pettiness from Sony and GameSpots fanboy reviewers.” Wow.
Jun 20
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and many Xbox executives are set to defend its FTC case
Microsoft is sending CEO Satya Nadella, Xbox chief Phil Spencer, and many other Xbox executives to defend against its Federal Trade Commission (FTC) case for its proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition.Read Article >
Both Nadella and Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will appear in court this week to defend against a potential preliminary injunction against Microsoft’s giant $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard. If the FTC is successful in winning an injunction, then Microsoft has admitted in court filings that the deal could well be over.
Jun 12
FTC files to block Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard
The Federal Trade Commission is asking for US courts to stop Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard while the government’s bigger case to block the merger plays out. The FTC originally filed a legal challenge to try and block Microsoft’s proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition in December, and now it’s seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction from a US federal district court.Read Article >
“Both a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction are necessary because Microsoft and Activision have represented that they may consummate the proposed acquisition at any time,” reads the FTC’s complaint.
May 30
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal heads to a summer showdown with regulators
Microsoft’s appeal of the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) decision to block its proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition will head to a hearing the week of July 24th. The appeal sets Microsoft up for two summertime battles with regulators: one against the CMA and the other against the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which commences with an evidentiary hearing on August 2nd.Read Article >
Microsoft is focusing on the CMA’s decision to block its $68.7 billion deal largely because of cloud gaming concerns. The CMA estimated that Microsoft controls around 60 to 70 percent of global cloud gaming services, and it determined that adding control of Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft would give Microsoft an alarming advantage in the cloud gaming market.
Dec 8, 2022
Tom Warren and Jay Peters
The FTC is suing Microsoft to block its Activision Blizzard purchase
The FTC has filed a legal challenge to try and block Microsoft's plan to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, according to a press release from the regulator. The lawsuit was filed today after weeks of back and forth between Microsoft, Sony, and regulators over competition concerns and the future of Call of Duty. The FTC argues that the acquisition would "enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business." You can read the FTC's redacted complaint here or embedded at the bottom of this article.

The vote from the FTC commissioners today means Microsoft now faces significant hurdles to getting its Activision Blizzard deal complete. Regulators in the UK and EU are also scrutinizing the deal closely, despite Microsoft's repeated attempts to appease regulators.
The vote from the FTC commissioners today means Microsoft now faces significant hurdles to getting its Activision Blizzard deal complete. Regulators in the UK and EU are also scrutinizing the deal closely, despite Microsoft’s repeated attempts to appease regulators.