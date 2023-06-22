Amazon Prime Day 2023: the latest news, deals, and coverage

In the past, Amazon Prime Day has been a bit of a moving target. Sometimes it occurred in the summer, sometimes in the fall, and sometimes it unofficially happened twice a year (moonlighting as Amazon’s “Prime Early Access Sale”). But for 2023, the hyped-up shopping event is taking place on July 11th and 12th.
While there are bound to be various discounts — some great, some lackluster — we’ll be on the lookout for the best Prime Day deals in the world of tech, including steep discounts on TVs, wireless earbuds, video games, tablets, laptops, smart home accessories, and more. We’ll also be covering competing sales at Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers, many of which are likely to match Amazon’s prices during the event.
Below is your one-stop shop for all of our coverage, from expansive sale roundups and blink-and-you-miss-it lightning deals to tips on how to make the most of Amazon’s 48-hour deal blitz.
TODAY, 37 minutes ago
Know the price-matching policies for Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others
Nothing is more frustrating than buying a new pair of headphones, an OLED TV, or a backpack just to find out that you could have gotten it for a lot cheaper somewhere else. In order to keep customers happy — and prevent them from going elsewhere — many retailers offer price-matching policies where they promise to match a lower price you've found elsewhere. That's information that could come in handy now that we're just a few weeks out from Amazon Prime Day, which will be taking place on July 11th and July 12th.
What follows are the price-matching policies for a variety of major retailers. There are a few things to make note of here. First, all price-matching policies have a number of rules attached to them. We’ve summarized some of the rules here, but you’d be advised to go to the links that we’ve provided and read the policy carefully. Second, and logically enough, retailers that serve as marketplaces for other sellers, such as Costco, don’t have price-matching policies.
TODAY, 3:00 PM UTC
PSA: your friends at Verge Deals are here to guide you through Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is coming around once again on July 11th and 12th, making this a good time to remind you of our overall Verge Deals coverage, our deals newsletter, and all the deals-y stuff we're going to be covering for you during the upcoming shopping event.
We’re always on the lookout for quality tech deals to save you money on the stuff that’s actually worth spending your money on, and outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day marks one of the best chances of the year to get some major discounts. Many of the gadgets we review will likely drop to their best prices to date — or at least close. It’s also an occasion with a whole lot of marketing noise and supposed “epic deals” that, frankly, can often suck. That’s why we want to do our best to help. We go to great lengths to find not just any deal but those we actually consider worthwhile for ourselves.
Jun 21
Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11th and 12th
It's that time of year again. Amazon once again announced its annual sales event for Prime members. Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off at 3AM ET / 12AM PT on Tuesday, July 11th, and runs through Wednesday, July 12th.
If you can’t wait until the Black Friday / Cyber Monday holiday shopping season, Prime Day offers some of the best deals you can get on a range of goods. That’s assuming, of course, Amazon won’t surprise us again with another “Prime Early Access Sale” (aka Prime Day 2.0) as it did in early fall last year.