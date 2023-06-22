Amazon Prime Day 2023: the latest news, deals, and coverage

In the past, Amazon Prime Day has been a bit of a moving target. Sometimes it occurred in the summer, sometimes in the fall, and sometimes it unofficially happened twice a year (moonlighting as Amazon’s “Prime Early Access Sale”). But for 2023, the hyped-up shopping event is taking place on July 11th and 12th.

While there are bound to be various discounts — some great, some lackluster — we’ll be on the lookout for the best Prime Day deals in the world of tech, including steep discounts on TVs, wireless earbuds, video games, tablets, laptops, smart home accessories, and more. We’ll also be covering competing sales at Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers, many of which are likely to match Amazon’s prices during the event.