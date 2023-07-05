Billionaire brawl: all the latest on the cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are going to have a cage match, or at least that’s what they’ve been telling the world. The whole thing started in June because of an internal Meta meeting recording The Verge heard, in which Meta chief product officer Chris Cox said Meta’s Twitter competitor Threads would be “sanely run” in a clear jab at Musk’s Twitter reign. When a Twitter user warned Musk about Zuckerberg’s jiu-jitsu training, Musk responded that he was “up for a cage match if he is lol.” Zuckerberg seemingly accepted in an Instagram post the same day.

We don’t know when, or even if, the match will happen. Nor is it even clear how much we should care — Musk is known for his constant Twitter shit-talking, and Zuckerberg, for his part, has been trying to rehabilitate his public image to look edgier. Neither of them is out in the woods punching trees as far as we know, I guess.

TMZ reported that Italy’s minister of culture had reached out to Zuckerberg to offer the Roman Colosseum as a battleground, but the piece was later updated with a strongly worded denial from the Ministry of Culture’s office, saying “even if the news is tasty it is unfounded.”