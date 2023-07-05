Billionaire brawl: all the latest on the cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are going to have a cage match, or at least that’s what they’ve been telling the world. The whole thing started in June because of an internal Meta meeting recording The Verge heard, in which Meta chief product officer Chris Cox said Meta’s Twitter competitor Threads would be “sanely run” in a clear jab at Musk’s Twitter reign. When a Twitter user warned Musk about Zuckerberg’s jiu-jitsu training, Musk responded that he was “up for a cage match if he is lol.” Zuckerberg seemingly accepted in an Instagram post the same day.
We don’t know when, or even if, the match will happen. Nor is it even clear how much we should care — Musk is known for his constant Twitter shit-talking, and Zuckerberg, for his part, has been trying to rehabilitate his public image to look edgier. Neither of them is out in the woods punching trees as far as we know, I guess.
Musk tweeted “Vegas Octagon” in a reply to The Verge’s Alex Heath, adding in a second tweet, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.” Now that’s extremely hardcore. Musk was also recently shown exercising with podcast host Lex Fridman and UFC champion Georges St-Pierre. Zuckerberg has also worked with Fridman, who has trained extensively in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Musk claims he wants the fight to be “full MMA,” and evidently, UFC president Dana White is mediating between the two and has suggested the proceeds go to charity.
TMZ reported that Italy’s minister of culture had reached out to Zuckerberg to offer the Roman Colosseum as a battleground, but the piece was later updated with a strongly worded denial from the Ministry of Culture’s office, saying “even if the news is tasty it is unfounded.”
Mark Zuckerberg is the current favorite to win on Sports Betting.
Jun 28Elon Musk has trained with Lex Fridman.
Seems like a way to prepare for the fight he agreed to do with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg has also trained with Fridman, who is a black belt in jiu jitsu.
Jun 25Elon Musk thinks his fight with Mark Zuckerberg “might actually happen.”
In a Twitter Spaces session with Bloomberg reporter Ashlee Vance, at the 6:20 mark of the recording, Musk, who was at a friend’s birthday party, was asked about his proposed cage match with Zuckerberg (via Insider). Here’s an abridged transcript of the Spaces conversation:
Vance: I would be remiss if I did not ask you about this cage match and how your training is going for that.
Musk: Well, I haven’t started training yet, so... if it does happen, I will train.
Vance: [Zuck] takes this stuff pretty seriously. This could go, this could go badly.
Musk: Yeah that’s possible.
Vance: Alright, we’ll go to space, unless you have other thoughts on the cage match.
Musk: I mean I think it might actually happen.
The roughly minute-long exchange preceded a discussion that touched on topics like SpaceX, Russia, and Starlink.
Jun 24Mark Zuckerberg wants more fans?
A write-up in The Washington Post says the Zuck’s latest attempt at image rehabilitation (remember the “only eating meat from animals he’d personally killed” phase?) is, in part, a bid to win over Musk stans.
Zuckerberg has appeared on podcasts hosted by provocateur Joe Rogan and AI researcher Lex Fridman, both popular among fans of Twitter owner Musk. He has posted sweaty action shots on Instagram displaying his jujitsu skills. And this week, he accepted Musk’s challenge to a cage fight after news reports on Meta creating a Twitter competitor.
But Zuckerberg has really ramped it up over the past year, one of the people said, courting the same “tech bros” who have been captivated by Musk — who is suddenly Zuckerberg’s competition in more ways than one.
The cage match between him and Musk may just be the most recent part of his new pitch, even before Instagram’s “sane” Twitter alternative arrives.
Jun 23
Musk versus Zuckerberg at the Octagon
Will it actually happen? Potentially, but not before Zuckerberg releases his Twitter competitor next month. I have more details on all that, plus takeaways from Figma’s annual Config conference — the Coachella for product designers — in downtown San Francisco this week.
Jun 22
Mark Zuckerberg is ready to fight Elon Musk in a cage match
After Elon Musk recently tweeted that he would be “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO shot back by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location.”