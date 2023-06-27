The best early Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

It’s that time of year again. Amazon is once again throwing a Prime Day event on July 11th and July 12th, and already, the deals are starting to trickle in. As an Amazon event, naturally, some of the first — and best — discounts are on Amazon devices. And while it’s likely that we’ll see even more deals arrive as we get closer to the event, Amazon is already offering some pretty good discounts on Amazon-branded TVs, smart speakers, and various Fire tablets.