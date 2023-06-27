The best early Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

It’s that time of year again. Amazon is once again throwing a Prime Day event on July 11th and July 12th, and already, the deals are starting to trickle in. As an Amazon event, naturally, some of the first — and best — discounts are on Amazon devices. And while it’s likely that we’ll see even more deals arrive as we get closer to the event, Amazon is already offering some pretty good discounts on Amazon-branded TVs, smart speakers, and various Fire tablets.
The best Prime Day TV deals
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (75-inch)
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services. Normally $1,099.99, Prime members can buy it on sale for $879.99 from Amazon.
- Amazon’s last-gen Fire TV Omni lineup is also on sale. Right now, for instance, Prime members can buy the 55-inch model for $429.99 ($120 off). If you’d like support for Dolby Vision, Prime members can also buy the 75-inch for $719.99 ($330 off). The prior model can’t display artwork when idle and is not as capable as the newer QLED series, but it still integrates well with Alexa. It also shares some other perks with the QLED lineup, like two-way video calling support. Read our Amazon Fire TV Omni review.
- Amazon’s cheaper 4K TVs are also on sale. You can, for example, buy the 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series for $259.99 ($223 off), no matter whether you’re a Prime member or not. The lineup doesn’t offer hands-free voice control or two-way video calling, but it does support HDR10 and Alexa integration.
- The basic, 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series, which features 720p resolution, is on sale for Prime members for $129.99 ($70 off), while the 1080p, 40-inch model is down to $189.99 ($60 off) for Prime members. Neither TV supports 4K resolution, but they could be a decent option if you’re looking for a cheap, small-screen TV.
The best Prime Day earbud and speaker deals
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds offer a comfortable design, good ANC, and a natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well.
- Prime members can also buy the new Echo Buds on sale for $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. The wireless earbuds don’t offer active noise cancellation, but they do feature hands-free Alexa and a semi-open design that should allow you to hear things around you well.
- Amazon’s Echo Studio is available to Prime members right now in refurbished condition for $139.99 ($40 off). The older smart speaker can’t compete with newer offerings from Sonos and other brands, but it still offers exceptional sound quality with Dolby Atmos support. Read our review.
- Prime members can pick up the latest Amazon Echo, which offers good sound quality and a built-in smart home hub, for $59.99 on Amazon. That’s $40 less than it costs to buy it in new condition. Read our review.
The best Prime Day tablet and e-reader deals
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB, with ads)
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content. Read our review.
- Prime members can buy the latest Kindle Paperwhite in refurbished condition with ads and 8GB of storage for $79.99 on Amazon, which is $60 less than buying it new. The 2021 Paperwhite is a terrific e-reader for those embedded in the Amazon ecosystem, one that offers a sharp display, months-long battery life, and waterproofing. Read our review.
- The ad-free Kindle Paperwhite Signature — which is similar to the standard model but features wireless charging support and a few added features — is currently on sale for Prime members. It is available on Amazon in refurbished condition with 32GB of storage for $114.99, which is $75 less than buying it new.
- Amazon’s ad-supported Kindle Oasis is on sale in refurbished condition for Prime members with 8GB of storage for $139.99 (it normally retails for $249.99 in new condition). The 2019 e-reader lacks support for USB-C, unlike the aforementioned Paperwhite, but it does come with physical page-turning buttons. Read our review.
Miscellaneous Prime Day deals
Our top pick for the best video doorbell, the wired Ring Pro 2, offers sharp resolution and an all-encompassing view. It also features accurate people and package detection, along with excellent motion detection. Prime members can buy the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 along with the wired Ring Floodlight Cam for $249.99 ($200 off). Read our review.
- Prime subscribers can currently get a three-month trial to Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free, which grants subscribers access to thousands of ebooks and audiobooks.
- Prime members can buy the Eero Pro 6 on sale for $148 ($81 off), as a two-pack for $224.99 ($75 off), or as a three-pack for $299.99 ($100 off). It’s an older mesh Wi-Fi router with slower speeds, but it still supports Wi-Fi 6 and can cover up to 2,000 square feet. Read our review.
Eero Pro 6E tri-band router
Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps. Prime members can currently buy it for 179.99 ($70 off).
- Amazon’s Luna controller is on sale for Prime members for $39.99 ($30 off). While built for Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, you can also use it to play non-Luna games on your PC or Mac via Bluetooth / USB-C.