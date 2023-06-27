The best Fourth of July deals you can already get

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but if you can’t wait until then, July 4th often brings deals on a host of tech. We’re still about a week out from the actual holiday — which seems to commemorate our independence as much as capitalism itself — but you can already take advantage of a few sales right now at Adorama, Amazon, and a number of other retailers. They include discounts spanning a range of popular tech, too, from 4K TVs and speakers to smart lighting and robovacs.
Not every Fourth of July sale is worth shelling out for, though. Fortunately, to make sifting through the sea of lawn chairs and watermelon-laden tablecloths a little easier, we’ve rounded up some of the better deals you can already get. Take a look, and to save even more money, be sure to also check out our guide to the best early Prime Day deals.
Outdoors and fitness deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Bluetooth, 40mm)
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It offers slightly longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 4 and new capabilities, including the ability to measure skin temperature and analyze body composition data. Read our review.
- If you don’t mind that its battery life isn’t as good as the latest model’s, Samsung’s Bluetooth-enabled Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available in the 42mm configuration for $189.99 ($160 off) at Adorama. You can also buy the base version in the 44mm / Bluetooth configuration without a rotating bezel at Adorama for $179.99 ($100 off). Read our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review.
- You can currently buy Coleman’s foldable Classic Propane Gas Camping Stove for $48 ($27 off) at Walmart. The camping stove — which is ideal for car camping — is pretty basic, given it lacks an igniter and only offers two burners, but it cooks food well enough.
- The Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale for $249.95 ($50 off) at Adorama. The tracker offers excellent stress-tracking features along with a physical button. It’s also both lighter and thinner, with a more comfortable design than its predecessor. Read our Fitbit Sense 2 review.
- The travel-friendly Aeropress Go is on sale with 100 micro filters for $31.89 ($8 off) at REI. The manual coffee press is capable of brewing up to three 8-ounce cups of coffee at a time, yet it is light enough that you can bring it with you just about anywhere.
- The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, a stainless steel fire pit that comes with an ashtray you can use while camping or in your backyard, is on sale for $229.99 ($170 off) direct from Solo Stove.
- You can buy the Wahoo Fitness RPM speed and cadence sensor bundle right now for $55.99 ($15 off) at REI and Amazon. The handy gadgets mount to your road bike, cruiser, or mountain bike, allowing you to track your cycling speed and cadence in real time.
TV and audio deals
2022 Samsung The Frame TV (65-inch)
The 2022 model of Samsung’s art-inspired 4K TV retains the same QLED display as its predecessor but uses an anti-glare matte display, which provides artwork and photos with qualities that resemble an actual canvas.
Sonos Era 300 (two-pack)
The hourglass-shaped Sonos Era 300 is designed from the ground up for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. It supports the same Bluetooth and line-in features as the Era 100. If you pair two 300s together with a Sonos Arc or Beam (Gen 2), you can get truly immersive home theater surround sound. Read our Sonos Era 300 review.
- Adorama and Sonos are selling a bundle containing an Atmos-ready Sonos Arc soundbar, a third-gen Sonos Sub, and two of the new Sonos Era 100 speakers for $2,096 ($100 off).
- You can buy Sony’s WH-1000XM4s with a 10,000mAh Qi wireless charger for $348 ($20 off) at Adorama. Though an older model, the headphones still offer a lot of value thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and overall sound quality. Read our review.
JBL Clip 4 Eco
JBL’s Clip 4 Eco is the more eco-friendly version of the standard Clip 4. The ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker is identical to the standard model — and thus can be clipped onto just about anything — but is made of recycled materials.
- The JBL Charge 5 offers an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours, which is why it’s one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers. You can buy it on sale from REI, Best Buy, and JBL for $149.99 ($30 off).
- You can also buy the cheaper JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker from REI for $99.99 ($30 off). The Bluetooth speaker offers an IP67 water rating and up to 12 hours of battery life.
- Sony’s now-discontinued SRS-XB33 is on sale for $79 ($100 off) at Walmart. The tiny Bluetooth speaker offers all-day battery life, good sound quality, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
Smart home deals
The best bang for your buck, the Roomba i3 Evo cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones.
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Smart Kit (seven-panel)
Nanoleaf’s modular lights can showcase over 16 million colors, and you can arrange them in a variety of fun patterns. The smart lights are also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Laptop deals
The LG Gram 17 is one of the best laptops for fans of big screens, offering a 17-inch display while still being surprisingly lightweight. This particular model runs on Windows 11.
Lenovo’s 2021 Legion 5 Pro features a 16-inch QHD display and support for expandable storage and RAM. Read our review.
- The last-gen, M1 Pro-equipped MacBook Pro 14 is on sale at Adorama with 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, a 10-Core CPU, and a 16-Core GPU for $2,099 ($200 off). Though not as fast as the newer M2 models, the laptop is still plenty powerful and comes with a brilliant Mini LED display. Read our review.
- If you prefer a large Apple laptop that’s even more capable than the 14-inch Pro, you can currently buy the M1 Max-equipped 16-inch MacBook Pro at Adorama with 2TB of storage, 32GB of RAM, a 10-core CPU, and a 24-core GPU for $3,099 ($600 off). Read our review.
Miscellaneous deals
GoPro Hero 10 Black
The GoPro Hero 10 Black offers a better processor than its predecessor, making it possible to shoot in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. Its sensor isn’t as large as the GoPro Hero 11 Black’s, however, nor is it capable of shooting at up to an 8:7 aspect ratio at 5.3K.
- Apple’s leather AirTag Loop is down to $27.99 ($11 off) in brown at Adorama. You can also buy it in red for half off, which drops the price to $19.99. Apple’s ultra-wideband Bluetooth trackers lack a lanyard hole, so the accessory makes it possible to clip your AirTags to your backpack, keys, and other items.
- The Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale at Adorama for $344.99 ($4 off), which is admittedly a small discount but one that applies to a console that isn’t often discounted. Read our review.
- Nintendo’s official Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch case is on sale for $14.99 ($10 off) at Adorama. Note, however, that the protective case only fits the standard Switch console, not the Nintendo Switch Lite.