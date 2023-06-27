The best Fourth of July deals you can already get

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but if you can’t wait until then, July 4th often brings deals on a host of tech. We’re still about a week out from the actual holiday — which seems to commemorate our independence as much as capitalism itself — but you can already take advantage of a few sales right now at Adorama, Amazon, and a number of other retailers. They include discounts spanning a range of popular tech, too, from 4K TVs and speakers to smart lighting and robovacs.