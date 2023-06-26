The Witcher season 3: all the news on Henry Cavill’s final days as Geralt

It’s the end of an era for Geralt of Rivia. Season 3 of The Witcher on Netflix will be the final one to star Henry Cavill in the lead role. Cavill is moving on to other things — while the show will eventually continue with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt. (It’s going to get at least five seasons, not counting the spinoffs.)
In the meantime, we have one last hurrah with Cavill’s gruff and buff take on the character. It’s been in the works for a while — season 2 premiered in 2021 — and, much like Stranger Things 4, season 3 of The Witcher will be split into two halves. The first volume will premiere on June 29th, while the second starts streaming on July 27th.
TODAY, An hour agoIt’s Witcher week.
Season 3 of The Witcher kicks off this week, with volume 1 — there are two halves — streaming on June 29th. You can get a brief taste in this new trailer, in which Geralt is decidedly not excited about the future. (Maybe that’s because of this.)
Jun 8
The Witcher season 3’s new trailer has portals, parties, and plenty of bloodshed
Despite the name, Summer Game Fest isn't entirely about games — case in point, we got a brand-new trailer for The Witcher's third season. The clip shows off just about everything the series is known for: bloody battles, terrifying monsters, fiery magic, and Geralt looking very awkward at a social affair. And, of course, he spends lots of time talking about how neutral he is.
Season 3 of The Witcher starts streaming on Netflix on June 29th — or at least, some of it does. Just like Stranger Things before it, the latest season of the fantasy show will be split into two parts. Volume one will debut in June, while the second volume will premiere in July.
Apr 25
The Witcher’s third season starts streaming in June
Season 3 of The Witcher finally has a premiere date. Netflix announced that the fantasy series will return in June, though not all episodes will be available at once.
Similar to how Stranger Things 4 was split in two halves, The Witcher’s third season will be released in two batches: episodes 1-5 will start streaming on June 29th, while 6-8 will be available on July 27th. The third season was previously pegged for a summer 2023 timeframe. We also got a first look at the season via a brief minute-long teaser trailer.
Sep 24, 2022
The Witcher’s third season won’t be here until summer 2023
When Netflix announced during last year's Tudum that a third season of The Witcher was already on the way, there was some hope that maybe, just maybe Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia would be back on our screens slaying demons in time for the upcoming holiday season. Unfortunately, that's not going to be the case, and there's going to be a bit of a wait, but not an especially long one.
While there was no new footage from The Witcher’s third season shown at this year’s Tudum presentation, Cavill and co-stars Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan a made brief appearances to share some teaser art and to announce that the series will return in 2023.
Sep 25, 2021
Netflix confirms there will be a third season of The Witcher
At its big Tudum event, Netflix confirmed that it will make a third season of The Witcher. No other details were shared, so we don't know when we might expect it just yet. Netflix also said that it would continue to expand The Witcher with a second anime film and, surprisingly, a series designed for kids and families.
The announcements further expand Netflix’s ever-growing slate of Witcher content. At the event, Netflix also shared new clips from the second season ahead of its December 17th premiere and a behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming live-action prequel series. The new content joins the first anime spinoff, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, released in August, and the hugely popular first season of The Witcher.