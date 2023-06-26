Skip to main content
Updated Today, an hour ago

The Witcher season 3: all the news on Henry Cavill’s final days as Geralt

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

It’s the end of an era for Geralt of Rivia. Season 3 of The Witcher on Netflix will be the final one to star Henry Cavill in the lead role. Cavill is moving on to other things — while the show will eventually continue with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt. (It’s going to get at least five seasons, not counting the spinoffs.)

In the meantime, we have one last hurrah with Cavill’s gruff and buff take on the character. It’s been in the works for a while — season 2 premiered in 2021 — and, much like Stranger Things 4, season 3 of The Witcher will be split into two halves. The first volume will premiere on June 29th, while the second starts streaming on July 27th.

Make sure to stay tuned right here for all of the latest on this major season for the show, including trailers, news developments, and reviews and interviews.