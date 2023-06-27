Nintendo’s new Switch party game lets you play with up to 100 people

Do you have 100 friends? If not, time to find some to play Everybody 1-2-Switch!

Way back in 2017, the Nintendo Switch launched with 1-2-Switch, a party game that showed off the capabilities of the then-new Joy-Cons. Despite selling a million copies in its first month, 1-2-Switch was largely forgotten mostly because the Switch also launched with a little game you might have heard of called The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Now, 1-2-Switch is back with a sequel, Everybody 1-2-Switch, that may actually have a little bit more staying power than its predecessor (despite once again launching within the same window as yet another Zelda game, lol).

Everybody 1-2-Switch features more super simple mini-games that might remind people of the Wario Ware micro-games with that same kind of weird absurdist humor. The game features a horse as a host and mini-games in which you have to pump a balloon with air without it popping, one where you have to hip-bump your opponents off a platform, and another game in which you pray to aliens to abduct you, which is a whole mood for 2023.

One of the new features coming with Everybody 1-2-Switch is the ability to play games with a smartphone or tablet in addition to using Joy-Cons. Some mini-games allow for play with exclusively Joy-Cons, exclusively smart devices, or one of the two. However, the games won’t let you can’t mix and match, so no matter what game you play, everyone will be using the same device. Also, some games can support up to 100 players on smart devices. Since this is a party game, if you want to play with 100 people, everybody will have to be in the same room, so you’ll probably have to move some furniture around.

If you want an idea of what a 100-person party game session looks like, Nintendo held an influencer event to show off the kinds of shenanigans you can get up to in Everybody 1-2-Switch. Check out the video below.

For only $30, Everybody 1-2-Switch seems like a great deal for a party game that seems far, far less violent than the typical blood pressure-spiking, friendship-ending Mario Party session.