Five Nights at Freddy’s is an animatronic nightmare in new trailer

The video game adaptations just won’t stop, and now they’re getting pretty spooky. Case in point: we just got a new trailer for Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. Just like the games, the movie is an animatronic nightmare about possessed mascots at a pizza place. The movie version stars The Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson as a security guard struggling to deal with this reality. (If the premise sounds familiar, it might be because of the conceptually similar Nicolas Cage film Willy’s Wonderland from 2021.)