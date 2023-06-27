Five Nights at Freddy’s is an animatronic nightmare in new trailer

The video game adaptations just won’t stop, and now they’re getting pretty spooky. Case in point: we just got a new trailer for Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. Just like the games, the movie is an animatronic nightmare about possessed mascots at a pizza place. The movie version stars The Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson as a security guard struggling to deal with this reality. (If the premise sounds familiar, it might be because of the conceptually similar Nicolas Cage film Willy’s Wonderland from 2021.)
It’s directed by Emma Tammi, with Blumhouse — the horror imprint behind recent releases like The Black Phone and M3gan — producing. Five Nights at Freddy’s joins a frankly ridiculous number of video game adaptations in the works following the success of things like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Last of Us on HBO. In the next little while, we have adaptations of Twisted Metal and Gran Turismo, while projects based on God of War, Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima, and Fallout are also in the works.
As for Five Nights at Freddy’s, it’ll be available both in theaters and streaming on Peacock. It premieres on October 27th, joining a growing lineup for spooky season.