James Gunn’s new Superman looks just like the old one

It remains to be seen what all James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy will bring to the big screen that Warner Bros. Discovery’s previous Superman films didn’t, but we now know who’ll be playing the titular Man of Steel and his journalistically minded better half.

Deadline reports that David Corenswet (The Politician, Pearl) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Blacklist) have been cast as Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane after a lengthy auditioning process that culminated in multiple actors signing test deals set to expire within business weeks so as to avoid SAG-AFTRA’s potential upcoming strike. Brosnahan and Corenswet’s casting doesn’t tell us all that much about Superman: Legacy aside from some of the names we’re going to be hearing more and more of as we get closer to the movie’s July 11th, 2025 release date. But it does tell us that, when it comes to Superman, Warner Bros. Discovery’s got a type, and it’s pretty... familiar, erring on the side of predictable.