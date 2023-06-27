Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

James Gunn’s new Superman looks just like the old one

James Gunn’s new Superman looks just like the old one

/

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been tapped to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie.

By Charles Pulliam-Moore, a reporter focusing on film, TV, and pop culture. Before The Verge, he wrote about comic books, labor, race, and more at io9 and Gizmodo for almost five years.

Share this story

A man wearing a blue shirt sitting in front of a set of windows through which sunlight is shining.
David Corenswet in The Politician.
Netflix

It remains to be seen what all James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy will bring to the big screen that Warner Bros. Discovery’s previous Superman films didn’t, but we now know who’ll be playing the titular Man of Steel and his journalistically minded better half.

Deadline reports that David Corenswet (The Politician, Pearl) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Blacklist) have been cast as Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane after a lengthy auditioning process that culminated in multiple actors signing test deals set to expire within business weeks so as to avoid SAG-AFTRA’s potential upcoming strike. Brosnahan and Corenswet’s casting doesn’t tell us all that much about Superman: Legacy aside from some of the names we’re going to be hearing more and more of as we get closer to the movie’s July 11th, 2025 release date. But it does tell us that, when it comes to Superman, Warner Bros. Discovery’s got a type, and it’s pretty... familiar, erring on the side of predictable.

More from Entertainment