Squid Game season 2 is adding even more new cast members

While Squid Game’s upcoming second season still doesn’t have a hard release date just yet, Netflix has just revealed the final eight new cast members set to join the hit series when it returns.

Apropos of Squid Game’s cast and showrunners getting together for their first table read of season 2 scripts, Netflix announced today that the show’s cast will include Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home, Celebrity), former Iz*One member Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim (Be Melodramatic, Move to Heaven), Lee David (The Fortress, Svaha: The Sixth Finger), Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home, Miss Granny), Choi Seung-hyun (Tazza: The Hidden Card), Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon, Ditto), and Won Ji-an (D.P.)

Previously, serious creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said that in its second season, Squid Game will “ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’” and put more focus on the games’ overseer, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). Director Dong-hyuk has also said that season 2 could return in either 2023 or early 2024, but considering that the show’s cast is only just now getting to table reads, it stands to reason that we might be waiting just a smidge longer before Squid Game — at least the scripted, fully fictional version of it that isn’t a reality TV show — is back on Netflix.