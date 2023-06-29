Dune: Part Two’s new trailer teases Christopher Walken’s emperor

There are a lot of returning faces in the latest trailer for Dune: Part Two. Timothée Chalamet’s Paul getting prepared to lead an uprising; Stellan Skarsgård’s terrifying Baron; and Zendaya actually getting to do things in her role as Chani. But perhaps most interesting is what’s new — including our first proper look at Christopher Walken as the intimidating emperor Shaddam IV.

The new movie will pick up right where the last one left off, given that Part One ended very abruptly and only told half of the story from the original novel. Here’s the basic setup:

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.