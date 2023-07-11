The best Apple deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Obviously, Amazon Prime Day offers an excellent opportunity to save a lot of money on Amazon’s devices — it’s kind of in the name. Luckily, it’s also a good time to save on gadgets from other popular brands. We’ve included some of the best deals on sales going on outside of the Amazon ecosystem in our main Prime Day roundup, but if you’re specifically interested in Apple products, here is where you’ll find the cream of the crop.
Below, you’ll find deals on a wide range of Apple products, from the latest and greatest to the classics. They include everything from the Apple Watch Series 8 and the entry-level iPad to even the new Apple-owned Beats Studio Buds Plus. What’s more, other retailers — including Best Buy and B&H Photo — are matching these prices, meaning you don’t necessarily need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these discounts.
The best Prime Day AirPods deals
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)
The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the original with better noise cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The case also now has a built-in speaker that makes your misplaced AirPods easier to find.
Beats Studio Buds Plus
The new Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound, noise cancellation, and battery life than their predecessor. They’re also available with a semiopaque finish, which — love it or hate it — harkens back to the days of the iMac G3. Read our review.
- If you prefer a pair of noise-canceling headphones over a set of true wireless earbuds, you can also buy Apple’s AirPods Max for $449.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Along with a premium build quality and terrific sound, the headphones feature a natural-surrounding transparency mode. Read our review.
- Apple’s third-gen AirPods are down to just $139.99 (about $30 off) at Amazon when you buy them with a Lightning charging case. Unlike the last-gen AirPods, they offer IPX4 sweat and water resistance, along with improved sound quality and shorter stems. Read our review.
These AirPods are Apple’s second generation of true wireless earbuds and the cheapest model in the AirPods lineup. Though they’re from 2019, they remain a reliable pair of buds with solid sound quality. Read our review.
The best Prime Day iPad deals
2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Apple’s 2021 entry-level iPad is still a solid deal in 2023. It comes with the A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and 64GB of storage by default.
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Read our review.
- The latest entry-level iPad is also on sale for $379.99 (about $70 off) at Amazon when you buy the Wi-Fi-enabled model with 64GB of storage. That’s a new all-time low on the redesigned 10th-gen tablet, which sports a large 10.9-inch display as well as a faster A14 Bionic chip than its predecessor. However, unlike the latest iPad Air, the new base model doesn’t work with some newer accessories (including the second-gen Apple Pencil). Read our review.
- You can buy the sixth-gen iPad Mini at Amazon starting at $379.99 ($120 off) and for $20 more at Best Buy for the Wi-Fi-enabled model with 64GB of storage. With an 8.3-inch screen that’s easy to hold, this is one of the best tablets for reading. It also boasts a fast A15 Bionic chip along with compatibility with the second-gen Apple Pencil. Read our review.
The best Prime Day Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS)
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model. Read our review.
- The second-gen Apple Watch SE is also on sale, with the 40mm, GPS-enabled model starting at $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and the LTE-enabled model going for $249.99 ($50 off). The wearable is a good entry-level smartwatch, one with support for Crash Detection, just like the Apple Watch Series 8. However, it lacks more advanced health features, like temperature, EKG, and blood oxygen sensors. Read our review.
The best Prime Day MacBook deals
MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro, 2023, 512GB)
The 16-inch MacBook Pro for 2023 remains the largest at the top end of the Mac laptop lineup. Its base model comes with the new M2 Pro 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It can also be configured with a higher-end M2 Max processor. Read our review.
MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
- The M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2022 is on sale starting at $1,099 ($200 off) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at Best Buy. The MacBook Pro features a faster processor than its predecessor, along with a Touch Bar. Read our review.
- You can buy the 14-inch M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro for $1,799 ($200 off) from Best Buy with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop is faster than its predecessor and features support for Wi-Fi 6E as well as an HDMI output that maxes out at 8K / 60Hz or 4K / 240Hz. Read our review.
Other Prime Day Apple deals
Apple AirTag
Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you.
- The second-gen Apple Pencil is on sale for $89 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Unlike its predecessor, Apple’s newer Pencil charges wirelessly while magnetically attached to the side of compatible iPads, including the new iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro models; it also supports a selection of tap gestures.
- You can also buy the first-gen Apple Pencil for $79 from Amazon and Best Buy. Although you still need a Lightning port in order to charge it — or a $9 USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter — the first-gen stylus is the one you’ll want to buy if you own an older tablet or one of the entry-level iPads Apple currently sells, neither of which works with the newest Pencil.
- Apple’s second-gen HomePod is on sale in either black or white for $289 ($10 off) at B&H Photo. Apple’s latest, Siri-enabled smart speaker offers room-filling sound, along with some new temperature and humidity sensors not found on the previous model. Read our review.