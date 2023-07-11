The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

Amazon Prime Day has brought some stellar discounts on a number of items, but let’s also recognize that spending $150 on a pair of wireless earbuds isn’t always feasible. You don’t have to feel too discouraged, though; Prime Day still serves as a great opportunity to save some on a variety of budget-friendly gadgets and gizmos, from smart speakers to standout controllers, all of which can be had for less than $50.
If you know where to look, there are quite a few budget-friendly items on sale for Prime Day, many of which we’ve rounded up below. And while Amazon deals are available only to Prime members, in some cases, retailers are matching prices, so there should be a deal available to everybody.
The best audio deals under $50
Echo Show 5 (third-gen)
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that should deliver double the bass and clearer sound quality.
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.
- You can buy the new Echo Pop with a Sengled smart bulb at Amazon for $18.98 ($36 off) or on its own for $1 less. The Alexa-enabled smart speaker stands out from the rest of the Echo lineup thanks to its semisphere design and range of colors, and while it lacks a few features found on newer Echo Dot models, it still sounds pretty good for the price. Read our review.
- The new Echo Buds are available for $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. Though they lack active noise cancellation, they integrate with Amazon Alexa and feature a semi-open design that should make it easier to hear your surroundings.
The best entertainment deals under $50
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands. Read our review.
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. Read our review.
- Amazon is also offering a couple of discounts on streaming service subscriptions purchased as add-ons through its Prime Video service. Right now, for instance, you can save 50 percent on a two-month subscription to Paramount Plus or AMC Plus or get two months of MGM Plus for just 99 cents.
- You can currently subscribe to three months of Kindle Unlimited for free if you’re a Prime member, which means you can access thousands of both classic and bestselling books in addition to a catalog of audiobooks.
Xbox Wireless Controller
The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.
- The latest Amazon Fire 7 tablet is on sale at Amazon right now for $39.99 ($20 off) with ads and 16GB of storage. While its display is relatively low resolution and its processor rather slow, it’s an otherwise decent entertainment device with long battery life. Read our review.
- You can buy the Alexa Voice Remote Pro at an all-time low of $27.99 ($7 off). The backlit remote offers customizable buttons and integrates well with Alexa, making it a step up from the default remote that comes with most Fire TV devices. Read our review.
God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5)
While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy.
- You can buy Elden Ring on PC (Steam) on sale at Newegg for $37.99 ($22 off) when you use promo code FTTCUAZ49 at checkout. Amazon is also selling it for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox for $39.99 ($20 off).
- Amazon is selling The Last of Us Part I for the PlayStation 5 for $49.99 ($20 off).
Super Mario Odyssey
The keystone Mario title for the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, doesn’t disappoint. The latest installment in the Mario franchise brings plenty of fun, new mechanics, and ample charm.
- The physical version of the tactical RPG Octopath Traveler II is on sale at Amazon for $39.99 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. You can also pick up a PlayStation 4 copy at Walmart for $41.73 or the Nintendo Switch version for $44.99 at Target.
- Speaking of tactical RPGs, you can also buy Tactics Ogre: Reborn for $29.99 ($20 off) for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 at Amazon.
The best smart home deals under $50
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor
Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor touts a compact design, voice alerts, and automated triggers that allow it to turn on air purifiers and other Alexa-enabled devices. It lacks a display, however, and pairs best with an Echo device. Read our review.
- You can buy the Blink Video Doorbell on sale at Amazon right now for just $29.99 ($30 off). The 1080p video doorbell is a basic yet decent option, one you can also buy with a Sync Module 2 and mounting kit for $47.49 ($48 off).
- Various Blink Mini cameras are on sale starting at $17.50 ($16 off) at Amazon. Much like the aforementioned Blink Video Doorbell, the Mini is a pretty basic 1080p camera, yet it also comes with support for two-way audio, motion alerts, and Alexa. Just be mindful that you’ll have to pay extra for cloud storage if you’re not already a Blink customer. Read our review.
- The Amazon Smart Plug, which can add Alexa smarts to any outlet, is down to just $12.99 ($12 off) at Amazon. Just keep in mind that you can only use it with Alexa-enabled devices indoors.
- If you’d like a smart plug that’s also compatible with Google Assistant-enabled devices, you can buy a two-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs for $12.99 ($7 off), a three-pack for $17.49 ($7.50 off), or a four-pack for $20.99 ($9 off).
The best charging accessory deals under $50
Case-Mate Fuel USB-C Charger (30W)
Case-Mate’s line of GaN chargers deliver 30 watts of power via USB-C, and their translucent bodies are slightly reminiscent of the classic iMac G3.
- You can buy Anker’s 715 USB-C Charger at Amazon right now for $33.99 ($16 off). The charger can supply 65W of power to a range of devices, from phones to MacBooks.
- Anker’s 341 USB-C Hub is on sale at Amazon for $25.69 (about $9 off). The hub features two USB-C and USB-A ports as well as an SD card reader and an HDMI output.
Miscellaneous deals under $50
2022 Tile Mate
The latest Tile Mate is a water-resistant tracker that can keep tabs on items up to 250 feet away and features a replaceable battery.
Logitech Litra Glow
The adjustable Logitech Litra Glow is designed to illuminate you while on video and can be mounted on a monitor.
- You can buy the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for just $19.99 ($10 off) at Amazon. The little gadget allows you to control your garage door via a mobile app for Android and iOS even when you’re not at home.
- You can buy the AeroPress Original for just $29.16 at Amazon for Prime members ($10 off) and at Walmart for Walmart Plus members. The single-serve coffee maker is a go-to for a number of Verge staffers, allowing you to make multiple cups of coffee no matter where you go.
Grownsy Baby Nasal Aspirator
The Grownsy snot sucker comes with three interchangeable soft tips for a good fit and provides three levels of suction. Your kid might still hate it, but at least one of you will have an easier time with it.
- LifeStraw’s new Peak Series Straw is on sale for $17.46 ($7 off). The new version of the straw offers a more rugged design and improved flow rate. Otherwise, though, it’s similar in that it filters out bacteria and other hazardous materials from water so you can drink tap or lake water without worrying.
- Hoto’s electric screwdriver, which is useful for making small to medium-sized repairs, is on sale at Amazon with 12 steel bits, a case, and USB-C support for $35.99 ($34 off) when you clip the on-page coupon.
- You can currently buy Stasher’s reusable sandwich bags at Amazon starting at just $9.09 ($4 off). Unlike a traditional Ziploc bag, Stasher bags are made with a durable silicone material that comes in a wide range of colors.