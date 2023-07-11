The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

Amazon Prime Day has brought some stellar discounts on a number of items, but let’s also recognize that spending $150 on a pair of wireless earbuds isn’t always feasible. You don’t have to feel too discouraged, though; Prime Day still serves as a great opportunity to save some on a variety of budget-friendly gadgets and gizmos, from smart speakers to standout controllers, all of which can be had for less than $50.

If you know where to look, there are quite a few budget-friendly items on sale for Prime Day, many of which we’ve rounded up below. And while Amazon deals are available only to Prime members, in some cases, retailers are matching prices, so there should be a deal available to everybody.

The best audio deals under $50

Echo Show 5 (third-gen) $ 45 $ 90 50 % off $ 45 $ 45 $ 90 50 % off The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that should deliver double the bass and clearer sound quality. $45 at Amazon

The best entertainment deals under $50

Xbox Wireless Controller $ 47 $ 60 22 % off $ 47 $ 47 $ 60 22 % off The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery. $47 at Amazon$47 at Walmart

God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5) $ 50 $ 70 29 % off $ 50 $ 50 $ 70 29 % off While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy. $50 at Amazon (physical)

The physical version of the tactical RPG Octopath Traveler II is on sale at Amazon for $39.99 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. You can also pick up a PlayStation 4 copy at Walmart for $41.73 or the Nintendo Switch version for $44.99 at Target.

Speaking of tactical RPGs, you can also buy Tactics Ogre: Reborn for $29.99 ($20 off) for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 at Amazon.

The best smart home deals under $50

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor $ 47 $ 70 33 % off $ 47 $ 47 $ 70 33 % off Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor touts a compact design, voice alerts, and automated triggers that allow it to turn on air purifiers and other Alexa-enabled devices. It lacks a display, however, and pairs best with an Echo device. Read our review. $47 at Amazon

The best charging accessory deals under $50

You can buy Anker’s 715 USB-C Charger at Amazon right now for $33.99 ($16 off). The charger can supply 65W of power to a range of devices, from phones to MacBooks.

Anker's 341 USB-C Hub is on sale at Amazon for $25.69 (about $9 off). The hub features two USB-C and USB-A ports as well as an SD card reader and an HDMI output.

Miscellaneous deals under $50

2022 Tile Mate $ 18 $ 25 28 % off $ 18 $ 18 $ 25 28 % off The latest Tile Mate is a water-resistant tracker that can keep tabs on items up to 250 feet away and features a replaceable battery. $18 at Amazon

You can buy the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for just $19.99 ($10 off) at Amazon. The little gadget allows you to control your garage door via a mobile app for Android and iOS even when you’re not at home.

You can buy the AeroPress Original for just $29.16 at Amazon for Prime members ($10 off) and at Walmart for Walmart Plus members. The single-serve coffee maker is a go-to for a number of Verge staffers, allowing you to make multiple cups of coffee no matter where you go.

Grownsy Baby Nasal Aspirator $ 36 $ 67 46 % off $ 36 $ 36 $ 67 46 % off The Grownsy snot sucker comes with three interchangeable soft tips for a good fit and provides three levels of suction. Your kid might still hate it, but at least one of you will have an easier time with it. $36 at Amazon (with on-page coupon)